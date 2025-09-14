TORONTO — The bouncing ball to Jackson Holliday at second base, and his subsequent flip to Gunnar Henderson at shortstop, was noticeable despite its regularity in the game. It was a 4-6 forceout, and yet in the context of a never-ending seventh inning, it was a small relief.

Before that play, seven Blue Jays hitters reached base against the Orioles and right-hander Carson Ragsdale, who made his major league debut in forgettable fashion in Sunday’s 11-2 loss.

Ragsdale wasn’t helped by his defense. Dylan Beavers dove and came up short on a ball in shallow right field, and Henderson missed a bare-handed opportunity. By the time Ragsdale walked off the mound following his third inning of work, Toronto had plated six runs in that frame alone.

“That’s a really difficult situation for him,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “We feel for him; there’s a lot of empathy right there. We’re trying as hard as we can not to use another bullpen arm. We’re incredibly short going into the game from a bullpen standpoint. At that point in the game, you’re trying to hang on to what you have so you have a chance to win the game tomorrow. So it’s tough for Rags to kind of handle that right there.”

The Orioles claimed Ragsdale off waivers in early August, and on Sunday they recalled the righty so he could provide length during a bullpen game that began with right-hander Albert Suárez. Baltimore got the length. It came with nine hits and eight runs against the 27-year-old on 79 pitches.

“We all know he goes out there to give 100% of what he’s got, so we feel a lot of respect for that,” Suárez said. “The effort is there.”

George Springer welcomed Ragsdale to the major leagues in a way that won’t go down as storybook. The Blue Jays batter belted Ragsdale’s fastball deep to left field for a solo homer. From there, Toronto turned a close game into a laugher that closed out its series sweep against Baltimore.

It began with three solid innings from Suárez, who allowed one run in his spot start — required because right-hander Dean Kremer’s forearm discomfort prompted the Orioles to skip his turn in the rotation.

Although the Orioles scored first, the Blue Jays made up the difference — and then some. Left-hander Grant Wolfram conceded two runs before handing the ball to Ragsdale. Ironically, the only pitcher who did not allow a run was no pitcher at all. Infielder Luis Vázquez threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

That marked Vázquez’s fourth scoreless pitching outing of the season. He’s become something of a specialist in these situations, lobbing the ball in slowly to batters, although it’s not a title Vázquez or the Orioles will want.

Coby Mayo rounds the bases after homering for the second straight day. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

One of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal afternoon was the solo homer from outfielder Colton Cowser, whose average had dipped below .200 earlier in the game. Coby Mayo also homered for the second straight day.

Those swings were important on an individual level for two young players who have scuffled. Mayo is hitting .193; Cowser, .201.

Of Cowser, Mansolino said that “sophomore slumps are real. It’s a real thing. He’s been going through it for a while now. But he is eventually going to have to bounce back and get it together, and hopefully that’s the start of it.”

But those were minor notes in a blowout that leaves the Orioles counting down the days in a season that is all but over.

News and notes

The Orioles expect catcher Adley Rutschman to embark on a rehab outing this week, Mansolino said. Rutschman is on the injured list for the second time this season with an oblique strain. With two weeks left in the season, there’s not much time for Rutschman to ramp up for a return.

Right-hander Shawn Dubin will return to Baltimore on Monday to undergo testing on his elbow. He was placed on the injured list Sunday due to discomfort. Mansolino said there is concern regarding Dubin’s situation.

This article has been updated.