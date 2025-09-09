Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is making his reelection bid official, launching his campaign via an online video Tuesday morning.

The two-minute-long video sweeps through the Democratic governor’s first election and accomplishments in his two and a half years in office. It touches on addressing a budget shortfall, the homicide reductions in Baltimore and the response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The video, narrated by Moore, takes aim at President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

“The president of the United States is bending over backwards for billionaires and big corporations, firing federal workers, gutting Medicaid, raising prices on everything from electricity to groceries,” Moore says in the video. “The games of Washington are exhausting, and worse, they’re hurting people.”

Moore says in the video that he’s “not from that world” and promises to act quickly and across party lines to improve public schools, end child poverty and improve economic fortunes for middle-class Marylanders.

There was never a doubt that Moore would run for a second term, but now supporters and opponents will appraise the governor through the lens of his candidacy.

Wes Moore and running mate Aruna Miller celebrate their victory on election night in Baltimore in 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Moore joins the field with a recent poll showing an approval rating of 50%, with less than expected support among Democrats.

A challenging legislative session earlier this year ended with some of his priorities stuck and a budget deal that raised taxes and fees on Marylanders coupled with painful cuts — though Moore points out that most Marylanders will see no change or a small break on their income tax.

To save more state money, the governor has instituted a government hiring freeze, eliminated open positions and enticed workers to take a buyout offer.

More recently, he’s been trading barbs with Trump over the president’s threat to send a surge of federal law enforcement or troops to Baltimore — which observers say can be a winning strategy. It’s also given Moore a chance to tout the city’s crime decline.

Moore begins his reelection bid in an enviable financial position, with more than $4 million in his campaign account as of January, according to campaign finance records. Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller had about $750,000 in her account.

Moore hugs supporter Delilah Whitaker following a community walk in Park Heights on Friday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Moore faces no viable opponents so far in the Democratic primary, with only perennial candidate Ralph Jaffe having filed to run.

That’s a stark change from 2022, when Moore bested a field of 10 candidates to win the Democratic primary, before trouncing Republican Dan Cox in the general election.

Moore has faced plenty of questions about whether he’s eyeing a presidential run in 2028, regularly answering: “I’m not running for president.”

In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Kristen Welker pressed Moore on whether he’d serve the full, four-year term if he is reelected governor in 2026.

“Yes, I’ll be serving a full term,” Moore said. “I’m excited about reelection. I’m excited about what I’m going to be able to do for the people of Maryland.”

Moore talks with U.S. Sen. Chris Van Holler prior to a tour of the demolition site of the southwest ramp to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in July. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

There’s an array of Republicans who may line up to take on Moore, including state Sen. Steve Hershey, the Senate minority leader from the Eastern Shore who launched an exploratory committee; and retired banker Ed Hale Sr., who switched parties and announced a run.

Some are waiting to see if former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan enters the race to reclaim his old job. Hogan lost a bid for the U.S. Senate last year and has not made any announcements about his future. Maryland limits governors to two consecutive terms, but it’s believed he could run again after leaving office.

Hogan has, at times, needled Moore and hinted that he may be interested in a return to Annapolis. Last month, just before a government conference in Ocean City, Hogan posted photos of his old campaign RV, suggesting it was for sale but adding the thought: “I guess we could always rewrap it and get back out on the road again?”

Moore has yet to file his candidacy paperwork with state elections officials. The deadline is in February.