President Donald Trump intimated Tuesday he may direct troops to Baltimore after saying they were “going in” to Chicago as part of his crime fighting plan. It’s unclear if Trump actually meant federal intervention in Baltimore was imminent — his remarks were meandering and the White House refused to clarify the president’s intentions.

Trump said he would direct the National Guard to Chicago over the objections of city and state leaders, also referencing Baltimore.

“We’re going to do it anyways. We have the right to do it because I have the obligation to protect this country. And that includes Baltimore.”

The president did not elaborate.

Trump has repeatedly flirted with the idea of deploying soldiers to Baltimore in recent days as part of a prolonged back-and-forth with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott are strongly opposed to any such intervention. Neither man’s office immediately responded to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Trump’s comments come on the same day a federal judge ruled the president’s deployment of troops in Los Angeles was illegal and violated a law meant to keep troops from performing civil law enforcement actions.

The president ordered troops to the city in June to protect federal law enforcement officers carrying out immigration enforcement and to protect federal buildings from protesters opposing their actions.

A federal judge on Tuesday said the administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act, a law meant to keep the military from acting as police against civilians.

The White House declined to outline the legal basis for deploying troops to Chicago.

This is a developing story.