Maryland state Sen. Steve Hershey, one of the top-ranking Republicans in Annapolis, is exploring a run for governor in 2026.

Hershey said Thursday he’s forming an exploratory committee for a potential run against incumbent Democratic Gov. Wes Moore.

“Marylanders need the opportunity to hear differing views on important issues,” Hershey said in an interview. “The only way to do that is by putting up a credible candidate who can raise money, get out the message and run against what will be a very strong incumbent.”

Hershey said he’ll spend the rest of the year determining whether he has a path to be that candidate. He’ll see how his message resonates with voters and, crucially, with political donors. He also plans to do polling.

Hershey said he’s been hearing from supporters urging him to consider a run. And the party-switching candidacy of Ed Hale Sr. pushed him to taking the step of forming an exploratory committee.

Hale, the owner of the Baltimore Blast soccer team and a retired banker, left the Democratic Party to launch a Republican bid for governor this summer. Hershey was one of the most outspoken Republicans questioning Hale’s fidelity to the party.

“Ed Hale joining our party at the last minute and deciding to run as a Republican may have instigated this a little bit more, added a little more urgency to doing this,” Hershey said.

The deadline to file to run is in February, and Hershey would have to decide between filing to run for governor or to retain his seat representing the Upper Eastern Shore in the Senate.

Hershey, 61, has been a member of the state Senate since October 2013. Before that, he was elected to the House of Delegates in 2010.

Outside of politics, he is vice president of TECfusions, a firm that designs, builds and manages data centers.

Hale hasn’t officially filed to run for governor yet, but two Republicans have: Carl A. Brunner Jr. of Carroll County, who owns a firearms training company, and John A. Myrick from Prince George’s County, who ran for the U.S. Senate last year.

Additionally, Del. Christopher Eric Bouchat and farmer Kurt Wedekind, both from Carroll County, have announced their Republican campaigns but not filed.

But the biggest name in Maryland Republican politics has been silent so far: former Gov. Larry Hogan.

Some are waiting to see if Hogan enters the race to reclaim his old job. Hogan lost a bid for the U.S. Senate last year and has not made any announcements about his future. Maryland limits governors to two consecutive terms, but it’s believed he could run again after leaving office.

Hershey said he’s spoken to Hogan “a number of times” and let him know about the steps he’s taking toward a potential run.

Democrats quickly dismissed Hershey and other potential candidates as unable to knock off Moore.

“Stephen Hershey, Ed Hale Sr. and Larry Hogan all have one thing in common: they’re out of touch Republicans who will lose to Wes Moore next year,” Keving Donohoe, spokesperson for the Democratic Governors Association, said in a statement.

“Maryland Republicans now look like they’re set to have a messy primary filled with lackluster candidates who don’t have the spine to fight Donald Trump’s agenda that is crushing Maryland’s middle class,” Donohoe said. “Good luck!”

Hershey’s exploratory committee was first reported by Maryland Matters.