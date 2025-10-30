Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and tapped $10 million in funds Thursday to help food banks facing increased demand due to federal furloughs and the looming end of federal food aid.

Moore’s actions do not earmark state funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, a federal program that gives people money to buy groceries.

Some 680,000 Marylanders are facing the prospect of losing SNAP benefits in November, as the federal government shutdown continues and President Donald Trump’s administration declines to tap a contingency fund to support the program.

Food banks and pantries have said they already are seeing unprecedented demand for help with federal government employees going without pay during the shutdown. They expect the loss of SNAP benefits will lead even more people to ask for help.

Food banks say they won’t be able to fill the gap. According to Maryland Food Bank estimates, SNAP provides nine meals for every meal provided by food charities.

Moore has said the state can’t afford to use its $3.5 billion cash balance to fund SNAP unless there’s an assurance that the federal government would pay the money back. The Trump administration has made no such assurance publicly.

Maryland state lawmakers — both Democrats and Republicans — have pressed the Moore administration to tap the state’s $2 billion-plus Rainy Day Fund, at least for a month or two, to keep residents fed through the winter holidays. That would cost an estimated $123 million each month, according to state analysts.

The state already funds a small boost to SNAP payments for some low-income seniors, so the state has a mechanism for quickly moving state cash onto participants’ EBT cards, according to Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

The federal government shutdown is the second longest in history at 30 days, and SNAP is set to become the first social safety net program to fully halt funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a contingency fund, estimated to be $5 billion to $6 billion, that it has declined to use to fund SNAP.

States have taken a variety of measures to help SNAP recipients. Some have declared states of emergency to free up state funds to replace some or all SNAP benefits; others have boosted funding for food banks and other aid programs.

Some local governments in Maryland have shuffled funds to help vulnerable residents. In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott announced $4.6 million toward food programs, child care support and other needs.

And Montgomery County announced a $7.75 million plan to help food programs, nonprofits and other resources.