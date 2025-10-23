Marylanders who receive food assistance will stop receiving their benefits on Nov. 1, unless the federal government shutdown ends or President Donald Trump’s administration intervenes, state officials warned Wednesday.

About 680,000 Maryland residents, including nearly 270,000 children, receive help to pay for food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. The average monthly benefit is $180, according to the state.

SNAP is administered by the state, but the money comes from the federal government. With the federal government largely shut down due to a congressional dispute over spending, the money for programs like SNAP and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is drying up.

The federal government shutdown reached its 22nd day on Wednesday, with no resolution in sight.

Gov. Wes Moore’s administration and others have asserted that the Trump administration is required to tap into a $6 billion contingency fund to ensure the program keeps running.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture hasn’t signaled that it will use those funds, and sent a memo to states on Oct. 10 telling them that money wouldn’t be coming their way to send to SNAP recipients for November. In the days since then, several states issued warnings about a potential halt to SNAP benefits.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has blamed Democrats for forcing the shutdown and putting SNAP benefits in peril.

“Democrats are putting free healthcare for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families. Shameful,” she wrote on social media last week.

The Department of Agriculture said in a statement this week: “We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. Continue to hold out for healthcare for illegals or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive timely WIC and SNAP allotments.”

Maryland’s state government has $3.5 billion in “fully liquid cash” available for emergency needs, but the governor has not indicated whether he would use the money for SNAP or other programs that depend on federal funding.

Neither Moore’s team nor the state Department of Human Services responded to questions Wednesday about whether the state would attempt to fund SNAP once federal money dries up.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Moore said that his administration is “going to make sure we’re taking care of our people” during the shutdown.

“Whether it is Medicaid and SNAP and WIC, we are going to cover our people for as long as we can,” Moore said.

He added: “But the fact is that there is no state that has the balance sheet to be able to make up for when the federal government just decides to look at each and every one of us in the eye and say, ‘We’re closed. You’re on your own.’”