Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday that the city is pledging $4.6 million in aid to some Baltimore residents amid the government shutdown, days ahead of an expected, unprecedented cutoff to federal food aid.

“While we don’t have the funds to fill every gap,” Scott said in front of the Samuel F.B Morse Recreation Center, “local government is being forced to clean up the mess made by Republicans in Washington.”

Scott said his administration will dip into the city budget to support programming dedicated to assisting furloughed federal workers, now missing their second paycheck, and the thousands who are expecting to be cut off from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Starting Nov. 1, SNAP users will no longer receive their benefits — a monthly stipend of $180 on average — which about 1 in 9 Maryland residents use to pay for groceries.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced last week it would not continue to fund the program amid the shutdown. Gov. Wes Moore said Friday that the state would not step in with state funds to keep it afloat. Earlier Tuesday, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown sued the Trump administration for not releasing the funds set aside to continue SNAP.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Kweisi Mfume and Johnny Olszewski Jr. stood beside Scott Tuesday as the mayor condemned the decision to freeze the SNAP program.

“This shutdown isn’t just reckless,” Olszewski said. “It is cruel, and it’s painful and it’s wrong.”

The aid package prepared by Scott’s administration puts $1.7 million toward food assistance, including a grant for So What Else, which provides mobile food deliveries, and the Food Project, a Southwest Baltimore nonprofit serving 950 families each week, whose workers stood behind Scott. Programs run by the city’s Department of Planning that deliver shelf-stable and fresh produce boxes to residents will also receive more funding.

A portion of the money will support the food distribution network for the Maryland Food Bank, which is anticipating a surge in demand over the coming days. Maryland Food Bank spokeswoman Chloe Woodward-Magrane said the organization is still figuring out how to best support residents who are soon to be affected by stalled SNAP benefits.

Furloughed federal workers can apply to have Scott’s funding pay for two months of rent if their home is owned by a private landlord. People who received federal housing subsidies for the month of October but are unsure whether that will continue in the coming months, also qualify.

Another $1 million of Scott’s aid will cover child care costs up to $2,500 a month for November and December for SNAP-eligible families and furloughed federal workers. The final $975,000 will be diverted to hospitals, which Scott described as key partners in violence prevention and which are dependent on federal support.