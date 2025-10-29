More than 680,000 Marylanders who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to pay for groceries may lose access to their monthly stipends when SNAP is no longer funded on Nov. 1. For those 1 in 9 residents, that’s on top of facing new changes to the program announced in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump signed into law early July.

Here’s what we know — and what we don’t — about how the changes to federal food assistance amid the government shutdown will impact Maryland households.

How many people will immediately lose benefits in Maryland on Nov. 1?

It’s hard to say because SNAP benefits are disbursed on a rolling basis according to recipients’ last names. Benefits are issued on the staggered schedule starting on the 4th of each month and ending on the 23rd.

On average, about 30,000 people daily receive money on their Electronic Benefit Transfer card (EBT) during the monthly cycle, according to Lilly Price, spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Human Services.

Which parts of Maryland could be most affected?

Nearly 60,000 Baltimore City households — almost 1 in 4 citywide — rely on SNAP benefits. Explore the map below to see where need is high elsewhere in Maryland.

Will retailers still be able to accept SNAP?

Yes, markets, convenience stores and eateries that accept SNAP will still be able to do so after Nov. 1. But with no new benefits issued for November, customers will run out of money on their accounts over time. Vendors in communities where SNAP participation rates are high will see fewer transactions from the program and will need to take that into account when it comes to their yearly revenue. Community Supported Agriculture programs, which saw a boost earlier this year, and local farms that take SNAP at markets also stand to lose business.

In an August interview, Baltimore Public Markets Corporation food equity manager Lesly Scott said that Lexington Market would receive at least $600,000 in SNAP sales by the end of the fiscal year from its vendors that accept the benefits. If SNAP sales disappear, that number may be drastically lower this coming fiscal year.

Other markets such as Jumbo Fresh in Mount Clare Junction, which arrived last year in a community formerly considered a food desert, were already facing a decline in revenue. Manager Jonathan Tejada said in August that about 65% of their customers use SNAP in-store.

Will kids still get their free and reduced-cost school meals after Nov. 1?

Yes, the halt in SNAP benefits will not immediately impact schools’ ability to offer free meals. Multiple Maryland school districts, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County, fund the meals through the Community Eligibility Provision, which takes into account the number of families using SNAP, then puts that number through a formula to decide how much money a district should be reimbursed.

Schools using this provision are already locked in for the next four years on the reimbursements they’re set to receive, so families’ ability to access SNAP benefits won’t affect the free service.

Garrett County School District food and nutrition services supervisor Scott Germain said he’s not concerned about SNAP impacting school lunch service, but he is worried that a continued shutdown will begin to slow reimbursements for schools providing it.

The U.S Department of Agriculture released a contingency plan Sept. 30 to reimburse school meals through the shutdown. The agency expected to release enough funds to get schools through November, but it’s unclear whether they will be able to do the same for the following month.

Are federal changes to the SNAP program still happening, even if no benefits come out Nov. 1?

Yes, changes to the SNAP program’s work exemptions and cuts to benefits are still being implemented per Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July, even if no one receives money for November on their EBT cards.

In order to still participate in the program, veterans, unhoused people and those age 64 and younger will need to work at least 20 hours a week to receive benefits. Previously, SNAP users that fall into these categories — including over age 54 — did not need to work that amount to receive their monthly food stipend. SNAP participants with children over 14 will also need to meet work requirements; a child over that age is now no longer considered a dependent on the program.

Such changes adjust how SNAP benefits are counted, alongside further cuts that lower a household’s standard utility monthly benefit amount and standard utility allowances. That means certain people using the program could receive less money on their EBT cards once the benefits resume.

What is Baltimore doing about SNAP?

Amid surging need, Baltimore will support local food distribution networks and provide additional aid for rent and child care payments. Food pantries and banks are already seeing a surge in demand amid the federal government shutdown, and the loss of SNAP benefits is expected to increase the need for food even further.

The health department’s home delivery box program, which sends non-perishable groceries to the doorsteps of elderly residents, will still be available to people losing SNAP benefits, as will the Department of Planning’s produce-box distribution program.

What is Maryland doing about SNAP?

Gov. Wes Moore said last week that he will not be using state funds to float SNAP through the shutdown without assurance that Maryland will be reimbursed for tapping into its $3.5 billion cash balance.

The USDA has a $6 billion contingency fund set aside for the shutdown to keep SNAP benefits flowing, but the agency said it can’t tap into the funds during a shutdown. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is now suing the administration for suspending the benefits.