Lawmakers are back in Annapolis for the annual 90-day legislative session, where they’ll take on a budget shortfall, a hostile administration in the White House and more.
Here’s what we’re watching today, Jan. 23:
- Gov. Wes Moore traveled to Washington, D.C., yesterday to talk about redistricting with U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Moore is ratcheting up the pressure on Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, who opposes redistricting, to hold a vote on a new Congressional map. More details here.
- A pair of bills aimed at restricting federal immigration enforcement in Maryland appear poised to sail through the General Assembly. The bills would ban masking by law enforcement and local cooperation agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Read more.
- Moore declared a state of preparedness ahead of an upcoming winter storm that could dump snow across Maryland. He’s set to speak more about the state’s preparations Friday afternoon.
— Madeleine O’Neill
