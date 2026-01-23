Gov. Wes Moore and those who support redrawing Maryland’s congressional districts are ratcheting up the pressure on holdout Senate President Bill Ferguson — though Ferguson’s opposition shows no sign of softening.

After the governor’s redistricting commission unveiled a proposed new map Tuesday, Moore visited Capitol Hill on Thursday for a show of force with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Ferguson fired back a day later.

Meanwhile the House of Delegates is pushing ahead, fast-tracking an online public hearing on the proposal for Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Moore made his most direct comments yet about Ferguson’s opposition to a proposed map that — if approved — could help Democrats squeeze out the state’s only Republican member of Congress, Rep. Andy Harris.

“I believe in democracy. I believe in letting people’s voices be heard,” Moore, a Democrat, said. “And I know Senate President Ferguson does as well. I know that President Ferguson does not want to stand there and say, ‘no vote.’”

Moore went on to say that he has “full faith and belief that the president is not going to suppress democracy.”

Ferguson appeared unmoved during a press conference Friday morning when asked about the governor’s remarks.

“I appreciate their thoughts and advice,” the Baltimore Democrat said.

Ferguson went on to say that the Senate will focus on issues that matter to Marylanders, like the affordability of groceries and electric bills.

“The world is uncertain, the world is crazy, and we have a limited amount of time and energy and focus, and we have to put it where it matters most,” Ferguson said.

As Moore and Ferguson exchanged words, the House of Delegates readied a bill that would revamp congressional districts.

The details of the map weren’t immediately available, but it’s expected to largely track with one that was recommended this week by the Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission.

The recommended map would significantly redraw the Eastern Shore-based 1st Congressional District, shifting it from a solidly Republican district to one that favors Democrats and would make it significantly more challenging for Harris to win a ninth term.

An online public hearing is set for Monday afternoon. Some Republican delegates voiced concerns about the quick timing and whether Marylanders will have enough opportunity to weigh in — especially with a snowstorm expected to sweep across the state beginning Saturday.

Del. C.T. Wilson, a Charles County Democrat and the sponsor of the redistricting bill, defended the timing in his role as the House parliamentarian.

Wilson said people can sign up over the weekend, and the timing of the hearing is “the discretion of the chair.”

Even if the map is approved by the House of Delegates, it appears likely to go nowhere fast in the state Senate. Ferguson maintains that the majority of Democrats in his chamber are behind him.

Asked about pressure he’s getting to redistrict, Ferguson said: “I feel confident with where we are and where we stand.”