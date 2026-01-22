It’s already shaping up to be a busy day in Annapolis, where a key Senate committee will hear testimony on two bills aimed at restraining federal immigration enforcement in Maryland.

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions have grown increasingly violent under the second Trump administration, these bills have become a top issue for Democratic lawmakers.

We’ll have live reporting on the bill hearing all day today.

Here’s what we’re watching today:

🧊 The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will consider bills that would prohibit law enforcement from wearing face coverings, like many ICE officers do, and ban local governments from entering into enforcement agreements with ICE. Both are poised to move quickly through the legislature.

💵 Gov. Wes Moore unveiled a budget proposal that avoids tax and fee increases and instead uses spending cuts and cash transfers to close a $1.4 billion budget gap. Read more.

⚖️ That proposal does not include money for a pricey Baltimore jail facility, raising new questions about the already troubled project. Read more.

Check back here for live updates on the ICE bill hearing and more from the Banner’s team of politics reporters.

— Madeleine O’Neill

12:45 p.m.: Watch the hearing on bills to limit ICE enforcement

The Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee meets at 1 p.m., where they’ll discuss two immigration enforcement bills that are high priorities for Democratic lawmakers.

The first would prevent local law enforcement agencies from entering agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The second would ban federal immigration agents from wearing masks in Maryland.

The Banner’s Brenda Wintrode has more on ICE-related legislation here.

Watch the Senate hearing live at 1 p.m.

— John O’Connor

12:33 p.m.: 287(g) ban could move quickly

Since presiding officers of both chambers have already backed the bill, it’s likely to breeze through the General Assembly.

The bill’s cosponsors in both chambers said the bill will go through the legislative process, but it’s possible we could see a Senate committee vote on the ban as early as Tuesday.

— Brenda Wintrode

12:18 p.m.: Lawmakers, allies rally for bills limiting ICE enforcement

Advocates for bills limiting federal immigration enforcement in Maryland gathered in Annapolis for a media event before a 1 p.m. legislative hearing.

Sen. Will Smith, a Democrat from Montgomery County, is sponsoring the bill that would ban so-called 287(g) agreements that allow local agencies to enforce immigration law. Smith said this bill will not deter or prevent law enforcement from arresting criminals who are breaking the law.

“They will be detained regardless,” he said.

Del. Nicole Williams has the bill on the House side. The Prince George’s County Democrat said the bill comes at a “critical” time.

People are watching “horrified as this administration beats, abducts, murders people, including American citizens and veterans.”

Latino Caucus Chair Del. Ashanti Martinez speaks as CASA holds a press conference ahead of the hearing for bill SB245 on Thursday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

The chairman of Maryland’s Latino Caucus said he agrees.

“There is no type of way you can look at this administration and ICE and not think of this as some type of cleansing,” said Del. Ashanti Martinez, a Prince George’s County Democrat.

— Brenda Wintrode

11:14 a.m.: New leadership for the Legislative Black Caucus

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland — believed to be the largest and oldest caucus of its kind in the nation — has new leadership.

Del. N. Scott Phillips, a Baltimore County Democrat, is the new chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Del. N. Scott Phillips, a Baltimore County Democrat, was elected Thursday as the caucus chair.

Sen. Shaneka Henson, an Anne Arundel County Democrat, was elected vice chair.

Phillips and Henson succeed the prior leaders, who were elevated to committee chair roles in the House of Delegates.

Former caucus chair Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, a Montgomery County Democrat, was named chair of the Ways and Means Committee; while former caucus Vice Chair Del. Melissa Wells, a Baltimore Democrat, now leads the House’s new Government, Labor and Elections Committee.

— Pamela Wood

9:40 a.m.: CASA responds to fears of retaliation over 287(g) ban

Republican sheriffs and lawmakers say banning cooperative agreements with ICE will make the public less safe and possibly draw the ire of a Trump administration looking to deport 1 million people a year.

Republican sheriffs and senators stood in opposition days ahead of the hearing on a 287(g) ban. (Brenda Wintrode/The Banner)

One lawmaker said the feds could interpret the ban as “resistance” and possibly retaliate with more “boots on the ground.”

“Letting fear of retaliation dictate our laws is not good leadership,” said Cathryn Jackson, policy director for immigrant rights group CASA.

Bills banning 287(g) agreements have circulated around Annapolis for years. They’ve just never crossed the finish line. She’s heard this fear of punishment used as a reason to hold off before.

CASA holds a press conference in Annapolis to respond to fears of retaliation over 287(g) ban. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

“Every year this doesn’t get passed, enforcement increases,” she said. “It gets worse no matter what.”

— Brenda Wintrode