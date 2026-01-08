Protesters in Baltimore are expected to rally against Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions on Thursday evening, one day after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minnesota.

The downtown protests are expected to start around 6 p.m. in front of the ICE field office and McKeldin Plaza. The rally is one of many across the country since the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in her vehicle on Wednesday.

A bystander video of the shooting in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis has been circulating online, sparking outrage among Minnesota politicians and city residents.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has claimed the officer shot Good in self-defense. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded that her versions of events are “bullshit” and called for ICE agents to leave the city.

A New York Times analysis of a collection of videos from the scene found that the footage contradicts President Donald Trump’s administration’s retelling of what took place during the shooting.

While politicians have called for an investigation by the state, Minnesota investigators said they have been denied access to evidence, The Associated Press reported.

More than 2,000 immigration officers are in the Minneapolis area, according to the AP, in what DHS has said is the largest immigration enforcement operation ever. Customs and Border Patrol, along with ICE agents, has been dispersed in cities across the country as part of the Trump administration’s large-scale deportation efforts.

Hundreds of Minneapolis residents have been protesting against ICE agents in the city since the fatal shooting. The last time major protests in Minneapolis spurred nationwide rallies was in the summer of 2020, after George Floyd was killed during a police arrest.

The deadly shooting in Minneapolis comes two weeks after ICE agents fired at a man in a Glen Burnie neighborhood on Christmas Eve. The Department of Homeland Security claimed that Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins, the man who was shot, attempted to ram his vehicle into ICE agents.

Sousa-Martins, an immigrant from Portugal, is now in Caroline Detention Facility. Efforts to reach him and his family have been unsuccessful.

DHS said a man from El Salvador, Salomon Serrano-Esquivel, was in the van with Sousa-Martins. An attorney for the family of Serrano-Esquivel has denied those claims and has said Serrano-Esquivel was in ICE custody when the shooting happened.

The Baltimore Police Department on Thursday said it was “prepared to deploy officers as needed to support peaceful demonstrations, assist with traffic flow, and maintain public safety.”

This article will be updated.