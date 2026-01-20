Hundreds of students skipped class Tuesday morning at Walt Whitman High School to protest the tactics of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, one of whom shot activist Renee Good to death in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Viraj Raofield, 18, a senior at the Bethesda campus, said he ditched class because ICE agents are acting with impunity in Minneapolis and throughout the nation, trampling on the rights of undocumented residents and American citizens alike.

Hundreds of students gather for a walkout outside of Walt Whitman High School to express students’ outrage over ICE’s expanding police authority and use of aggressive tactics. (Valerie Plesch for The Banner)

“ICE has murdered individuals and is deporting individuals without due process, and is fostering fear in communities across the United States — and it needs to stop," Raofield said.

Students from other schools in Montgomery County also planned on walking out of school Tuesday, which marks one year since President Donald Trump’s second-term inauguration.

Also Tuesday, two Montgomery County council members introduced bills to curb ICE. One, from Kristin Mink (District 5), requires a judicial warrant to allow its agents to enter areas not open to the general public, and signs barring ICE from those areas.

The other, from Will Jawando (At-Large) prohibits law enforcement, including ICE, from masking — except when necessary to protect public health.

And last week the council held a hearing on a bill, supported by all 11 members, to make it harder for federal immigration agents to detain and deport county residents.

This is a developing story.