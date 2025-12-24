Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a federal immigration agent shot someone in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County officials told The Banner.

County Councilwoman Allison Pickard, a Democrat who represents Glen Burnie, said an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement “shot someone who allegedly attempted to run them over” in the Parke West neighborhood around 11 a.m.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department sent two ambulances to the 500 block of West Court in Glen Burnie around 10:50 a.m. in response to reports of a shooting, said Lt. Josh Bramble, a spokesperson for the agency.

“We took two patients to the hospital with unknown injuries,” Bramble said.

He said he did not know the gender or ages of the patients, nor whether a law enforcement officer was among them, referring further questions to Anne Arundel County Police.

Spokespersons for the county Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.

ICE did not immediately return requests for comment.

Pickard described the community where the shooting happened as diverse.

“Glen Burnie has a high immigrant, Hispanic population,” Pickard said. “It’s very diverse.”

Authorities had cordoned off a corner of the suburban neighborhood by Wednesday afternoon. An Anne Arundel County Police Forensic Service van was parked within the established perimeter.

At least one person was wearing an ICE uniform.

A resident who declined to provide his name said he saw fire trucks and ambulances rush into the quiet neighborhood around 11:15 a.m.

He said a neighbor told him that ICE had chased someone from a nearby Walmart into the neighborhood, where the person then drove a truck between two houses while agents followed.

Another neighbor who did not provide her name said ICE agents began firing from their vehicle, describing the shooting as brazen given that there could have been children playing outside on a sunny Christmas Eve.

Authorities have not confirmed either of the neighbors’ accounts.

Glen Burnie is about 12% Hispanic/Latino and about 5% of area residents were born in Latin America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 Five-Year American Community Survey.

The Latino population in Glen Burnie has been among the fastest growing in Maryland since 2010. In the years since, that population has grown by at least 87%.

This article has been updated.

Photojournalist Kaitlin Newman and data editor Greg Morton contributed to this article.