The GOAT is coming to play in Baltimore (sorry, Ronaldo fans).

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are scheduled to face D.C. United in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, March 7, with a kickoff time of 4:30 p.m., United announced Thursday.

The star power on Miami’s roster has prompted several Major League Soccer teams to change venues to accommodate the increased interest. D.C. plays its home games at Audi Field, which has a capacity of 20,000 fans. But M&T Bank Stadium’s capacity is slightly over 71,000 fans, and given the fame of the Argentine footballer, D.C. moved the game.

In a release, United wrote that moving the match to Baltimore is part of an effort to “grow its [D.C.’s] reach across the region and connect with fans throughout the wider DMV.” United wrote that the game “represents a significant opportunity to expand D.C. United’s footprint in Baltimore.”

“We’ve seen demand for this game grow year-over-year, and taking the District north to Baltimore allows us to meet that enthusiasm while continuing to strengthen our presence across the region,” Danita Johnson, D.C. United president of business operations, said in a statement.

“Audi Field will always be our home and the heartbeat of our club, but M&T Bank Stadium gives us the opportunity to welcome even more supporters and share what makes D.C. United special with our neighbors to the north. Our fans drive everything we do, and we’re looking forward to creating another memorable experience for them during a landmark season.”

D.C. United may have another foothold in Baltimore soon. The club is eyeing a minor league soccer affiliate, and the process of building a stadium is under review. The projected cost of that stadium is $200 million.

Inter Miami made waves by signing Messi in 2023. The star player, who has won a World Cup with Argentina, previously played for Barcelona in Spain and Paris Saint-Germaine in France. He has been a dominant force in America since arriving. In 53 regular-season games for Miami, Messi has scored 50 goals.

While the MLS playoffs are ongoing, D.C. United finished another tepid season. They ended the year in last place in MLS, and D.C. has missed the playoffs every year since 2019.

Fans can sign up for presale priority access to single-match tickets, including the match at M&T Bank Stadium, by registering through United’s website.

The presale and a sale for the public will be held in mid-December, the club said.