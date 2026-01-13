BTS ARMY, it’s time to mobilize in the name of K-pop.

The South Korean music genre’s most successful group, BTS, announced it will perform at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 10 and 11.

The news comes on the heels of another Maryland-K-pop connection: Montgomery County native Rei Ami won a Golden Globe on Sunday for singing on “Golden,” the hit single from the Netflix movie “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The summer concerts mark the first headlining shows in Maryland for BTS, a seven-man singing-and-dancing act who debuted in 2013 and achieved international stardom thanks to catchy No. 1 hits like “Dynamite” and “Butter.” These will also be the first K-pop concerts to take place on the Ravens’ home field. Presale tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22, while the general public sale starts at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24.

BTS’ dedicated fans, known as the BTS ARMY, have anxiously awaited the group’s return from a hiatus announced in 2022, which saw members pursue solo careers and fulfill obligatory military service for South Korea.

They’re coming back in a big way: This new world tour — with stops planned in Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia — is being billed as the largest K-pop tour ever, with 79 shows scheduled in 34 regions.

Read More Photos: ATEEZ fans pack CFG Bank Arena for K-pop group’s first show in Baltimore Jul 17, 2025

Fans will likely hear new material at the shows, as BTS recently announced that their yet-to-be-titled fifth album, the follow-up to 2020’s “Be,” will arrive on March 20.

The Baltimore market has demonstrated it will show up for K-pop, with tens of thousands of fans in attendance for the band Ateez’s Maryland debut at CFG Bank Arena in July.

Meanwhile, the recent success of “KPop Demon Hunters” has been a source of local pride because of Rei Ami, the University of Maryland, College Park, alum now best known as a K-pop singer and rapper. Next up: Baltimore Public Media will host a “KPop Demon Hunters” party for kids and families at Baltimore Soundstage on Feb. 21. Perhaps to little surprise, it’s already sold out.