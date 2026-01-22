Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Springboks and the All Blacks face off in “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” every four years, and Baltimore will host the first rivalry game to be played in the United States.

On Sept. 12, M&T Bank Stadium will host the Springboks of South Africa and the All Blacks of New Zealand. The NFL’s schedule will not be finalized until May, but the Saturday match likely will fall near a Ravens home or road game.

Fans who are interested in the sport, and people who would like to see New Zealand perform the haka — a traditional dance of the Māori people — can buy tickets at this link . The presale starts Jan. 29, and the general sale starts Feb. 2.

The Springboks are ranked No. 1 in the world and are the reigning world champions. The All Blacks, ranked No. 2, are the winningest team in rugby history.

Both have played in the U.S., but this will be the first time they face each other on American soil and the first time either has played in Baltimore.

“While the All Blacks have played in the USA often in the past, the Boks have only played there twice this millennium, and we’re very excited to take them to Baltimore and engage with a developing rugby ecosystem,” Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said in a statement.

It’s part of a movement, backed by SA Rugby, New Zealand Rugby and World Rugby, to grow the game in the United States in advance of the country hosting the 2031 Rugby World Cup. Baltimore has a bid in to host. Twenty-six other U.S. cities are engaged with World Cup activities.

The Baltimore game will be the final of four test matches between the teams. It’s part of a tour, which South Africa will host. The first games will be held in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The All Blacks will play four other South African teams: the DHL Stormers, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Vodacom Bulls and Lions. New Zealand will host in 2030.

The All Blacks hold the edge, historically, against the Springboks, winning 62 of 108 tests. They’ve also met in the rugby world finals twice.