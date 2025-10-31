Thousands of Maryland’s federal workers and contractors are facing financial uncertainty as the government shutdown stretches on — the second longest in U.S. history.

Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday declared a state of emergency and tapped $10 million to help food banks facing increased demand due to furloughs and the looming end of federal food aid. Moore also announced a series of actions in early October to help Marylanders impacted by the shutdown.

“We are going to keep our state government open. We are going to protect critical programs like Medicaid and food assistance for as long as we can,” Moore said in a video. “We are working to ensure that no one else is foreclosed on or evicted simply because Washington won’t do its job or would rather force people to work without a paycheck.”

About 750,000 federal workers are on furlough, and many are working without pay. It’s unclear whether workers will receive back pay.

Here are resources available for federal workers.

Electric, water and other utilities

Baltimore Gas and Electric is offering flexible payment arrangements, according to a news release, along with waivers for late-payment charges. BGE has a self-service assistance finder.

Pepco, which serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, is offering flexible payment options and waiving fees. Impacted federal workers can check the company’s assistance finder and Single Stop to identify what’s available.

WSSC Water, Maryland’s largest water utility company serving Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, is suspending service turnoffs and waiving late fees for affected federal workers. The company offers financial assistance programs with interest-free payment plans, according to a news release.

Internet and phone bills

Verizon said federal employees impacted by the shutdown should contact the company and ask for payment deferral options at 1-800-VERIZON. Callers will need to provide verification of their federal or military employment, according to a news release.

Comcast customers can call 1-800-XFINITY, and AT&T is offering flexible payment arrangements that customers can set up online.

Banks and credit unions

Several local and national banks are offering assistance programs to help customers manage their finances, including providing emergency low-interest loans, payment deferrals and loan adjustments.

USAA and Navy Federal, which serve military members and federal workers, are among the banks offering no-interest loans meant to help avoid “paycheck disruptions,” with the loan covering a similar amount as the last pay deposit. Federal workers can check the banks’ websites for eligibility requirements, such as already having direct deposits set up, and other information.

Chase Bank said federal workers should call its care line at 1-800-254-7713, and Bank of America has an assistance line at 844-219-0690.

Credit unions are also offering flexibility for those affected by the shutdown. The available relief includes emergency low-interest loans, payment deferrals, increased credit card and credit line limits, and loan refinancing.

The Maryland Credit Union is encouraging members to contact their unions directly to ask about relief programs. Credit unions also provide free financial counseling, according to a news release.

Here are some of the credit unions offering assistance:

AFL-CIO Employees FCU is offering loan deferments and loan modifications.

Howard County Education FCU is offering emergency loans and a 45-day skip without a fee.

Johns Hopkins FCU is offering hardship loans for essentials, one-on-one financial coaching and a deferral program for up to 90 days.

NASA FCU is offering a personal loan with a 45-day payment deferral.

State Department FCU is offering a loan payment deferment and refunds on late fees, skip-a-pay for eligible members, cash-advance refunds and emergency credit cards.

Check the Maryland Credit Union website for a full list of the credit union assistance programs.

Government relief

Federal employees and contractors may be eligible for state unemployment insurance benefits.

Furloughed workers may also be eligible for unemployment insurance through the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees program, which is administered by the state specifically for federal workers. Under this program, workers must repay benefits after the shutdown ends and “they receive retroactive pay,” according to the governor’s office. However, it’s unclear whether federal workers will receive back pay after the shutdown.

The Maryland Department of Labor launched the Federal Shutdown Loan Program, through which employees who are required to work without pay can get financial assistance for food and rent. The $700 loan must be repaid 45 days after the shutdown ends.

Montgomery County partnered with local businesses and organizations to create Mobilize Montgomery, a one-stop website for members of the federal workforce seeking local resources.