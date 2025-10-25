With the government shutdown dragging on, thousands of Maryland’s federal workers are facing the financial stress that comes with bills to pay and no paycheck.

To make matters worse, as discussions in Congress over expiring health care subsidies remain deadlocked, the White House has threatened to withhold back pay from federal workers and initiate mass firings across several agencies.

There is, however, some financial help available for financially strapped employees.

Last week, Gov. Wes Moore said furloughed federal workers can ride Maryland’s commuter trains and buses for free. And, according to the Maryland Department of Labor, more than 1,500 furloughed federal workers have applied for the state’s loan program that offers $700 to cover living expenses, without interest.

And it’s not just the state that’s offering resources to the civil servants.

Local restaurants, museums and theaters are offering free or reduced-price deals to federal workers during the shutdown.

Barbara Webber, executive director of Compass Rose Theatre in Annapolis, said that by offering free tickets to live performances, she hopes to lift the spirits of such workers during these challenging times — providing a chance to laugh, be moved, and feel welcome and appreciated.

“Our shows remind everyone of our shared humanity and connection,” said Webber. ”I think we all need that right now.”

Deals on food

At area Ekiben locations, furloughed federal workers with a government-issued ID can get their meal comped.

Workers and contractors can also enjoy a small free breakfast every day until Nov. 15 at the College Park IKEA.

Taco Bamba Taqueria, with locations in Rockville and Gaithersburg, is offering buy-one-get-one tacos.

Thompson restaurants are offering a 20% discount on meals, including at American fare restaurant Matchbox in Bethesda and Chevy Chase.

Museum admission

Museums offering free admission to federal employees during the shutdown include the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels and the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore.

At the Jewish Museum of Maryland in Baltimore, federal employees can get free admission for a guest.

Theaters

Playhouses offering live theater across Montgomery County are similarly offering free or reduced-price tickets to federal workers and their families.

Families can reserve up to four tickets for Adventure Theatre MTC’s production of “Not Your Mother’s Goose!” at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26

On weeknights at the Round House Theatre, furloughed federal workers who purchase two tickets to see "The Inheritance, Parts One and Two" can get $15 off of tickets priced at $50-$90 each, using the code FED.

In Annapolis, the Compass Rose Theater welcomes federal workers and contractors to email their name, phone number and federal agency to receive up to two tickets to their productions of “Pride and Prejudice” and “Rent” for the 2025-2026 season.