As the indefinite nature of the federal government shutdown impacts thousands of Maryland’s federal workers, local officials are working to connect their constituents with resources and keep them afloat.

“It’s not great, but we’re prepared, particularly in the state of Maryland and in Montgomery County, because of the work that we’ve been doing for the first nine months of this administration,” Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart said Thursday. “We know how to activate the programs that people are going to need.”

Here are some local resources available to qualifying furloughed workers and others affected by the shutdown.

State and federal support

Gov. Wes Moore announced an action plan Wednesday. A new state webpage offers information about unemployment insurance, housing and utility resources, loan programs and other financial assistance, resources for veterans and more.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen has created a webpage where federal workers who believe they have been wrongfully terminated can submit complaints and learn about their rights, along with accessing unemployment resources specifically for Marylanders.

U.S. Rep. April McClain Delaney has posted a shutdown resources page on her website, and she told the Banner on Wednesday that she encourages constituents to contact her office for advice for their unique situations, including those who receive nutrition benefits.

“We’re going to keep on working to reopen the government, because that’s what we have to do,” McClain Delaney said. “But this is really hard, because it’s a make-or-break moment.”

Montgomery County resources

The county government has created a webpage with a list of resources and connections to officials and organizations to support laid-off and furloughed federal workers. The county also recently partnered with local businesses and organizations to create Mobilize Montgomery, an initiative to support county residents and businesses.

Mobilize Montgomery is set to open the Federal Workforce Career Center at the Wheaton American Jobs Center this fall to support former federal workers or those looking to transition out of government jobs. In the meantime, career support services are available from WorkSource Montgomery at the Upcounty Hub in Germantown.

This year, the County Council hosted online information sessions for people affected by federal cuts. Although the series ended in July, recordings of the virtual events are available. The sessions cover worker rights, career search advice and more.

County residents can call 311 to receive the latest information on assistance with food, housing, mental health support and unemployment claims.

Utility payment options

The state Public Service Commission issued a notice Wednesday stating that, under state law, gas and electric service providers are prohibited from terminating services for government employees affected by a shutdown within its duration and seven days after.

Pepco and Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. are offering flexible payment options for utilities and 30-day waivers on late payment charges for people affected by the shutdown. ​​Pepco customers can learn more by calling 202-833-7500 or visiting pepco.com/BillSupport. BGE customers can call 1-800-685-0123 or visit bge.com/heretohelp.

Washington Gas has not announced an official program for furloughed workers but has flexible payment plan options for qualifying customers experiencing low income. More information is available here.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission has temporarily suspended water service turnoffs for customers directly impacted by the shutdown. The water utility provider is also waiving late fees for affected federal workers and extending the enrollment period for the Get Current program for customers with a delinquent balance.

Freebies for the furloughed

Several local businesses are offering discounts and free products and services for people affected by the furloughs.

People’s Book in Takoma Park is offering free coffee to furloughed government employees.

“We can’t fix it, but until the knuckleheads in charge do, we’ve decided to give free coffee to any furloughed or otherwise affected federal employee until the government reopens,” bookstore co-owner Megan Bormet wrote in an email to customers Wednesday. “Come by and we’ll offer you a sympathetic ear.”

The Westmoreland Avenue independent bookstore began hosting “Fed Fridays” in February, offering free coffee to federal workers. The new promotion is extended to every day of the week until the government reopens.

&pizza, a Washington, D.C.-based chain with locations in Bethesda, College Park, Gaithersburg, North Bethesda and Silver Spring, is offering 30% off all orders to federal workers with valid government ID through Oct. 12.

Taco Bamba, a Mexican food chain with locations in Gaithersburg and Rockville, is offering one free taco with the purchase of any taco to federal employees during the shutdown.

Koons of Silver Spring is offering a free oil change, tire rotation and inspection to federal employees who own a Ford, Lincoln or Mazda, regardless of where the vehicle was purchased. The automotive business will also cover new car payments until the government reopens for furloughed employees.

Council President Stewart said, while she hopes the shutdown ends soon, she was inspired during the 2018 shutdown by how local businesses and the community came together. However, she has concerns about what impact this will have on mom-and-pop shops and restaurants. She said they are facing compounding crises with the economy and fears over immigration enforcement.

“We’re a community that comes together during crisis,” Stewart said. “Unfortunately, I know for many of our restaurants and other businesses, these policies can impact them greatly as well.”