There are a lot of hot tickets in the city this weekend, including sold-out events like the Halloween bash at the Maryland Science Center and Baltimore hardcore band End It’s album release show at Baltimore Soundstage.

If you missed out, though, don’t worry — there are still plenty of events worth checking out.

Thursday, Oct. 23

ArBOOretum

Get in the Halloween spirit at this annual event with guided moonlit nature walks, a spooky trail and free face-painting.

Time: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday

Price: $7.18 or $10 at the door

Location: Cylburn Arboretum (4915 Greenspring Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes, kids under 2 are free

Bmore Horrorfest

The city’s independent horror movie community of filmmakers and fans will come together for a meet and greet upstairs at the Ottobar. Poison Pixy Stix, Albert Bagman and Krime Slugs will perform.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Friday, Oct. 24

Little Feat

The veteran L.A. swamp rock band, touring in support of its 18th album, May’s “Strike Up the Band,” headlines the Lyric with support from Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $55.15-$150.15

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ 50th Anniversary

Baltimore celebrates the cult classic with a costume contest and unedited screening. The local shadow cast Satin Draped Frames will also perform scenes during the film.

Time: 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday

Price: $45-$80

Location: M&T Bank Exchange (401 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? 18+

Steph Tolev

The Canadian standup comedian comes to Fells Point for multiple shows on the heels of her debut Netflix special, “Filth Queen,” which Vulture highlighted as “a new, distinct perspective with the skill level to back it up.” Three of her five performances are already sold out, but you can still see Tolev take the stage for late sets on Friday and Saturday.

Time: 9:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m Saturday

Price: $33.79

Location: The Port Comedy Club (813 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? 18+

Saturday, Oct. 25

BARCStoberfest

Start your Saturday morning with the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter’s annual pet-friendly 5K/fundraiser at Patterson Park. Expect a pet costume contest, beer garden, food trucks, local vendors and more.

Time: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Price: $50 registration/donation receives T-shirt, dog bandana and free drink

Location: Patterson Park (2601 E. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Great Baltimore Lantern Parade & Dia de Los Muertos Festival

For more than two decades, this annual Halloween highlight brings families together in Patterson Park for a fun-filled evening that includes a costume contest, an arts-and-crafts market and a spirited parade where glowing floats and lanterns illuminate the night.

Time: 4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Patterson Park (2601 E. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Shadows of the Peale

It’s 1816. Can you find Baltimore’s missing patent for revolutionary gas lighting? Gather some friends — groups of four to eight recommended — for this escape room inside the historic city museum.

Time: 3 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price: $129.89 per group

Location: The Peale (225 Holliday St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Sunday, Oct. 26

‘Tales of Poe’

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra music director Jonathon Heyward, who recently extended his contract with the institution, conducts “Symphonie Fantastique,” a performance featuring Italian-American violinist Francesca Dego and the U.S. premiere of Mark Simpson’s “Israfel,” an homage to an Edgar Allan Poe poem.

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: $35-$109

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Tails on the Rails

Trust us: Your pets aren’t tired of dressing up for Halloween. Bring the pups to the B&O Railroad Museum for a costume contest, a train excursion to Carroll Park and local vendors and nonprofits, including BARCS and the Maryland SPCA.

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Price: $20

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

The WWE Live Holiday Tour comes to CFG Bank Arena on Dec. 26. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

John Mulaney will bring his “Mister Whatever” tour to the Lyric on March 13, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.