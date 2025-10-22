It’s time to queue “Monster Mash” and squirrel away a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup from your snack-starved coworkers!

All Hallows Eve, also known as Halloween, is officially around the corner, which means we’ve compiled a list of on-theme Baltimore County events to attend — whether you’re entertaining trick-or-treaters or prefer your horrors (and delights) served in a 21-and-older goblet.

Here are a few events that might be fun to check out.

Where magic meets macabre

Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.

Someone call Benoit Blanc! There’s a murder to solve in the Catonsville Clubhouse. Presented by Poe’s Magic Theater, join renowned storyteller Vince Wilson at 10 St. Timothys Lane in Catonsville for a murder mystery, where anyone can be the suspect.

Trunk-or-treat

Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Baltimore County Police are hosting the annual “Trunk or Treat” event at the Pikesville Precinct at 215 Milford Mill Road in Pikesville. The department promises an evening of “candy, costumes and community fun.”

Craft your own cauldron (of wine)

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Potions are promised during an evening at the Catonsville Clubhouse’s “Spooky Wine Glass Painting” night. Come in costume — best dressed wins a prize — and enjoy art, music and Halloween vibes at 10 St. Timothys Lane in Catonsville.

More gourds, more fun!

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

What’s in a gourd? Why is warty or wobbly or just plain weird? Learn all about the history of these oblong ovals at the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum. For $12, you can even make your own gourd vase at 300 Oella Ave. in Catonsville — just in time to display a spooky bouquet.

Get lit with Ben Franklin

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Step into the past, and the light, with Benjamin Franklin —the “Father of the American Fire Service” — at the Fire Museum of Maryland. For only $5, you can tour the brightly lit, historic fire apparatus of centuries long ago at 1301 York Road in Lutherville.

Día de los Muertos

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

Ever wondered what the Day of the Dead was about? Families are encouraged to RSVP for the workshop at Better World Imagination Toy Store on 924 Frederick Road in Catonsville. You’ll be able to discover the importance of this historic Mexican holiday that honors the dead by cherishing their legacy in the present. Oh, and there’s calveritas — sugar skulls — to decorate as well! The workshop cost is $10, or two for $16.

Explore Pikesville’s Halloweentown

Sunday, 4-5 p.m.

It may not be the set of the 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie, but Colonial Village’s annual Halloween Bash is sure to delight with far more treats than tricks. The picturesque community off Reisterstown Road is open to everyone at 18 Salem Court in Pikesville.