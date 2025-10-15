Jonathon Heyward, the history-making Baltimore Symphony Orchestra music director, will continue his career in Charm City. He signed a three-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season, the BSO announced Wednesday.

Heyward joined the BSO ahead of the 2023-24 season, when the then-29-year-old became the youngest director in the institution’s 108-year history. The five-year deal also made the South Carolina native the orchestra’s first Black director.

Mark C. Hanson, BSO president and CEO, said reaching an early extension “is reflective of the fact that Jonathon is very much in demand as a conductor throughout the country and world.”

“The Baltimore Symphony will benefit very much from locking Jonathon in as our music director for this eight-year period that extends all the way to 2031,” Hanson said.

The BSO has been encouraged by its recent numbers. Since the 2022-23 season, overall ticketed attendance has increased 58%, according to the BSO, while nearly 30,000 patrons saw a classical concert for the first time.

The acclaimed orchestra has balanced its schedule with traditional classical music performances and contemporary programming, such as movie screenings with live performances and the “Fusion” series that centers on music by stars like Beyoncé and Drake.

Read More Did the BSO just find its groove? Look at ticket sales. Jan 10, 2025

In April, Nas performed his classic debut album, “Illmatic,” with the BSO to a sold-out crowd at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

“This orchestra is not only world-class on stage but is a true reflection of the people we proudly serve,” Heyward, now 33, said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to witness over the past seasons, the shared vision of growth and connection across our entire organization, from our musicians and staff to our partners and audiences. I’m thrilled to continue building together and I am excited for what lies ahead.”

Hanson said Heyward and the BSO are committed to continuing to host performances that attempt to widen classical music’s audiences. He’s encouraged by the strides under Heyward’s leadership and anticipates more.

“We are all about creating as many different concert opportunities or options for the community,” Hanson said. “Jonathon, as music director, is a very visible proponent of that idea that we can be, need to be, a symphony for all. And word is getting out.”

From 2021 to 2024, Heyward was the chief conductor of Germany’s Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie. He plans to donate $125,000, a portion of his annual BSO conducting fee, over six years, starting in the 2026-27 campaign, to support educational programs for orchestral music, according to a press release.

The Heyward announcement comes at a time of renewed stability for the BSO, which locked out musicians in 2019 during contract negotiations. Last month, the orchestra and its musicians announced a three-year contract with a 12% increase in minimum salary by 2028.

The BSO’s 2025-26 season kicked off with a two-night gala on Sept. 19-20 at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda and the Meyerhoff, respectively.