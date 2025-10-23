Candy corn apologists, rise up!

Now is the time to reap the spoils of spooky season. Howard County is getting a jump-start this week on Halloween festivities, including trick-or-treating, haunted hayrides and storytelling about Maryland witches.

The sounds of deranged laughter beckon you toward ghoulish fun. Here’s what’s happening around Howard County from Oct. 23 through Oct. 26.

‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ at Savage Mill

4-8 p.m. Thursday

It’s another “Girls Night Out” at Savage Mill and the theme is “Cabinet of Curiosities.” Come for the tarot card readings, attic ghost tours, oddities, bingo, wine sampling and, of course, shopping at the Mill’s small businesses.

Maryland witches at Museum of Howard County History

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Eat your heart out, Salem. There’s plenty of witchy history in Maryland, where more than a dozen people were charged with felony witchcraft resulting in four deaths. Learn about the real people behind the lore. Tickets are $25. Witch hats and cloaks are optional.

Hobbit’s Glen Haunted Trail

5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

Take a self-guided hike to enjoy the lights and decorations along the trail. Organizers say there will be candy, hot cocoa, apple cider and mini pumpkin painting. This event is free and open to the public.

Haunted experiences and hayrides in Rockburn Branch Park

Friday through Sunday

Hayrides range from super-spooky to not-so-scary through the woods. Tickets range from $5-10 and are cash only. There will be pizza and hot drinks as well.

Halloween activities at Robinson Nature Center

Saturday and Sunday

Adventurers are invited to potion making and Halloween-inspired puppet shows at Robinson Nature Center in Columbia. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids and free for those under 1 year old.

Trick or Treat at Guilford Park High School

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Organized by the Restorative Justice Committee, this free family event is in its second year and includes games, activities, face painting and candy.

Trunk or Treat at Columbia SportsPark

3-6 p.m. Saturday

This free Halloween event in Columbia includes plastic axe throwing, bean bag toss and physical challenges to win prizes.