The better Navy football is, the harder it can be to get good tickets.

But it’s never $4,500-a-shot good.

This season, the Mids (6-0) are on a tear. You can still catch the fun with a $60 seat up in the stands at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday when they face the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3).

“We’re always selling tickets on game day,” said Matt Munnelly, senior associate athletic director for ticket operations at the Naval Academy.

For the rare Navy sellout, fans can still find tickets through a reseller such as StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. And on those sites, the bigger the game, the better the seat — the bigger the price.

No game is bigger than Army-Navy, and this year the service academy rivalry takes place at 3 p.m. on Dec. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

But the official ticket website shared by Annapolis and West Point sold out weeks ago.

If you really want to go, though, you can snag them at resale sites.

Prices at Vivid Seats start at $600 for Army-Navy. The top price? It’s a sweet location behind the Army end zone — for an eye-popping $4,560.

That’s a ridiculous premium on the $145 fair market value set by the academies. Worse, the seat doesn’t appear to exist.

It’s in row 43 of section 141, a seat that doesn’t show up on a map of the stadium, which indicates there are only 42 rows.

A spokesperson for Vivid Seats didn’t respond to a request for comment.

But Munnelly said it could be someone reselling an actual ticket who doesn’t know where it is yet.

“We haven’t released our tickets yet,” he said. “So nobody knows where they’re sitting. It’s probably where someone thinks they’re sitting.”

Chances are, the price will come down before the game.

After the Owls game on Saturday, one Navy home game remains. The Mids play the South Florida Bulls on Nov. 15.

Midshipmen fill a big section of the stands at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and Air Force this year was the only sellout game. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Season ticket holders have dibs on the best seats at all home games. They pay $340, which gets them six games and the right to buy an Army-Navy ticket for $145. If you want that game, you have to contribute another $145 — a donation that gets you into the Blue-N*-Gold Club.

“That’s six home games, plus Army-Navy for $635,” Munnelly said.

For everyone else interested in the best seats, it’s back to the resale sites.

On SeatGeek, four front-row seats on the 30-yard line were available Wednesday for $125 each, plus a $20.75 handling fee per ticket.

“That’s one of our season ticket holders selling the seats because they can’t make the game,” Munnelly said.

Only the game against Air Force was a sellout this season, and that final ticket was sold on game day. It’s just one of three games that generate that level of interest, along with Army vs. Notre Dame on Nov. 8 in South Bend.

Fans can still go, at a price.

“Buyer beware,” Munnelly said.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through Oct. 29.

Take a bite

8 p.m. Friday

Ron Giddings plays Dracula in the new Colonial Players production of “Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors.” (Brandon Bentley)

Dracula takes the stage for Halloween and beyond when the Colonial Players debut a production of “Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors.”

The play follows a real estate agent’s journey to meet Count Dracula and the subsequent chase across Europe involving vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and others.

The community theater production runs through Nov. 15, with shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus 2 p.m. Sunday matinees.

Tickets are $26 plus fees.

Musical review

8 p.m. Friday

Classic Theatre of Maryland launches days of musical review with two shows, “All that Jazz” on the main stage, followed by “1940s Cabaret: Stage Door Canteen” in the Cabaret Room.

“All that Jazz” runs through Nov. 2, with shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $61-$89.

“Stage Door Canteen” runs at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, as part of the monthly cabaret series. Tickets are $81-$89.

Kids festival

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Little bit Halloween, little bit Thanksgiving — the Harvest Fest at the Moyer Recreation Center is a free event for children featuring a spooky magic show, face painting, hay rides, a pumpkin patch and trunk-o’-treating.

Costumes are encouraged! Free.

Dress up on West

4:30-11 p.m. Saturday

Dinner Under the Stars, the popular dining al fresco event, wraps up the season with a Masquerade Ball drag show and bingo.

Restaurants on the first block will serve from the menus at tables set up on the street between Church Circle and Calvert Street.

Admission is free.

50 years of music

7:30 p.m. Saturday

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Freiburger Organ with two concerts.

Built as a custom piece in Germany, disassembled for shipment to the United States and then put back together in the church, it was an $80,000 project designed to mark the church’s bicentennial.

The concert will repeat at the 10 a.m. Sunday service. Music selections include works written for organ by Mozart, Bach and Gabriel Fauré, with guest performances by Piotr Pakhomkin and Alec Green on guitar.

The concert is free.

Music showcase

7 p.m. Tuesday

Hot Funyuns, a local band, will perform with Aidan Ewald at the monthly local music showcase at 49 West Coffee House.

Admission is $15.