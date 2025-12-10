Mr. Trash Wheel has done it all. He is a social media celebrity, a renowned environmentalist, an accomplished singer — and now he has his own merch store.

Waterfront Partnership, the nonprofit that manages the upkeep and represents the aquatic trash interceptor, launched a website on Sunday where fans of Mr. Trash Wheel can browse and buy outerwear, shirts, accessories, stickers and home goods.

Most of the designs are brand new, said Marina McCaney, a brand strategist for the Waterfront Partnership. The nonprofit has sold merch in the past for fundraisers, and demand for a store has been high, McCaney said. The Waterfront Partnership started working on the store website this summer.

New merch will drop in the new year, McCaney said, and there will be different designs for each season.

There are a classic dad cap, tote bags and magnets, as well as graphic tees and bucket hats. McCaney said Mr. Trash Wheel’s favorite merch is the Vintage 90’s Shirt, where the design makes him “feel like the superhero he is.”

“Mr. Trash Wheel loves to be loved,” McCaney said. “He yearns to be adored, and to know that there’s going to be more people walking around Baltimore with his face on their shirts makes him very happy.”

Mr. Trash Wheel’s family — including Professor Trash Wheel, Captain Trash Wheel and Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West — also has merch in the new store.

Mr. Trash Wheel was first deployed in 2014 and sits where the Jones Falls meets the Inner Harbor. The four interceptors collect about 500 tons of trash from the water each year.