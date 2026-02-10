Charmed goes IRL: This Valentine’s Day, we’ll be collecting hand-written missed connections at Dyke Nite, a recurring queer party hosted by Ottobar. Partygoers will write notes to people they wish they’d met, and post them on a missed connections board. You’ll see what they left behind.

Welcome to Charmed, a series of reader-submitted missed connections sent to The Banner on Instagram. These are almost-love stories — passing glances, shared laughs, moments that lingered just a little too long and made someone wonder about a next time.

Do you think a submission is about you? Your story might not be over yet. Reach out by responding to the form below. We’ll share your message and contact info with the original poster. If they’re interested in connecting with you, they’ll get in touch directly.

No promises, but hey — maybe it’s a match? ❤️

Po-wer couple

Halloween night in Fells Point, I was dressed as Po from Teletubbies, you were also dressed as Po. You were so excited when you saw me that you ran up to me so we could take pictures together. I realized too late that I should’ve asked for your name and Insta.

— EJ, 26

Bar flirt

I work at a bar in downtown Baltimore, and I was at the tail end of what ended up being an almost 14-hour shift, super miserable. I was trying to just get through the night, and this group of girls came up and just stood in front of my bar. One of them, a slightly butch/masc presenting one, leaned over to me and said “I just have to tell you, you are so, so beautiful.” I smiled and said thank you, so checked out from my day that I didn’t clock that this girl was my EXACT type, beautiful brown eyes and the cutest curly hair. She smiled again at me and then just kinda shuffled away with her friends, I didn’t see her again the rest of the night. I’m so mad at myself. I wish I would have shot my shot and gotten her number or Instagram or something.

— Sophia, 21

BMA boo

You were the cashier at the Baltimore Museum of Art who helped me get a ladybug brooch as a gift for my mom’s birthday. You were a cutie with denim and Timbs. We had an awkward moment at the cash register and I completely froze! You said you were new to Baltimore. I should’ve gotten your name and showed you around the city!

— Jill, 33

Goodwill guy

I was at the Goodwill on Broadway in Fells Point one evening around 4-5 and my friend saw someone she was interested in. He was tall, tan, and his arm was in a sling. We were checking out when he walked in. She’s in love, Baltimore Banner, please help me.

— For Becca, 33

Think you’ve had a missed connection? Tell us about it.