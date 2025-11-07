Welcome to Charmed, a series of reader-submitted missed connections submitted to The Banner on Instagram. These are almost-love stories — passing glances, shared laughs, moments that lingered just a little too long and made someone wonder about a next time.

Do you think a submission is about you? Your story might not be over yet. Reach out by responding to the form below. We’ll share your message and contact info with the original poster. If they’re interested in connecting with you, they’ll get in touch directly.

No promises, but hey — maybe it’s a match? ❤️

Tankside tension

It happened at the aquarium and I was talking to this beautiful guy, most likely in his 20s, about horseshoe crabs for a while and there was mad eye contact and he listened to my whole spiel. The only reason I didn’t say anything was ’cause I was on the clock, if you see this we should talk. :( 9/26

— I., 21

Brunch babe

Saturday (Sept. 27) I was at Copper Shark with the girls, having brunch. Our waiter caught my eye. He chimed in on our conversations, and we had him laughing. At one point, we talked about height, and I stood up to show him I was shorter than he was. He has an amazing smile. I should have shot my shot then.

— Jess, 36

Mystery mustache

I told you that you have a great mustache at Indie Night at Ottobar two years ago, but I rushed off to help a friend. Recently, I think I’ve seen the mustache that got away at trivia nights at Nepenthe. You’re on a two-man team at the bar. Even if we remain trivia enemies, let me buy you a beer!

— Indira, 28

Chewbacca chat

BARCStoberfest. She was sitting on the steps to the pagoda with her dog, Chewbacca, who was dressed as a raccoon. We then chatted for a few minutes outside the cat adoption van. After she risked her allergies to go look at cats, she and her roommate walked off before I could ask her name or number.

— Rob, 36

Concert cutie

At the Lawrence concert at Nevermore Hall on Oct. 28, I saw her with her group of friends. She is about 5-foot-2, has blonde curly hair, black horn-rimmed glasses and wore a brown shirt with tan vest. At the end of concert I told her she was the prettiest in the place but left. I just want to ask her to coffee.

— Jack, 30

Eyes at Eddie’s

About a year ago, we passed by each other multiple times in Eddie’s on Charles St. You: tall, attractive, blonde, mid-40s woman with 8-10 year old child in tow. Me: tall, salt & pepper man, 50, alone. We made eyes at each other several times. Would love to meet if you’re unattached.

- K., 51

Elevator arrest

A couple years ago I got in the elevator holding a big pot of soup in my Mt. Vernon apartment with a sexy cop. He and his partner complimented my sandals and my sweatshirt. He said he could tell it was thrifted ... whewww you are a beautiful specimen.

— Becky, 26

Think you’ve had a missed connection? Tell us about it.