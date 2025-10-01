Welcome to Charmed, The Banner’s series of reader-submitted missed connections. These are almost-love stories — passing glances, shared laughs, moments that lingered just a little too long and made someone wonder about a next time.

Do you think one of these is about you? Your story might not be over yet. Reach out by responding to the form below. We’ll share your message and contact info with the original poster. If they’re interested in connecting with you, they’ll get in touch directly.

No promises, but hey — maybe it’s a match? ❤️

Ferry flirt

One Friday afternoon in late August, I was on the Baltimore Water Taxi from Canton to Locust Point, sitting across from a cute guy who kept looking at me. I was into my music and not paying much attention, but every time I looked over, he was looking at me.

When we got off, he let me go first, then caught up to me and joked, “Are you following me, or am I following you?” I laughed and said, “I think we’re just going the same way.” He mentioned he thought I was taking his picture on the boat and said he had smiled for the camera. I told him I was actually taking a selfie to send to my mom — she loves when I take the water taxi to run errands, like going to Target.

He asked if I lived in the neighborhood and said how easy commuting on the water taxi is. I was friendly but didn’t realize he might’ve been flirting. When we eventually went separate ways, he said, “See you around,” so I guess he lives nearby too.

— Colleen, 45

Karaoke crush

To Jasper, who I danced with at Queer Karaoke in August and told that I was visiting from out of town. Do you like the farmer’s market, vintage fashion, retro game consoles and activism? If yes, let’s dance together again in Philly. (Green shirt, rope + glasses.)

— E., 23

A napkin number, decades ago

27 years ago at a 2 Skinnee J’s show. I wore Adidas track pants, you had Hollywood glasses. A cocktail napkin was our only way to reach each other. It said “call me for shows.”

— Josie, 52

BMW bae

Your friends told us we looked like electricians while I showed you how to crumple bills at Christina’s. You told me about your 1900s BMW.

— D., 40

A wonky wink

If I could guess, I would say [he is] Pakistani or Indian, beautiful longer hair, he was maybe 5-foot-8? He giggled as I danced around him on the dance floor at The Royal Blue on a Thursday night. His eyes were gleaming and he shook his head in what appeared to be ... wonder, awestruck at my beauty? And I tried to wink but it may have looked like a glitch.

— C., 34

Lucky sip

To the girl that bought me a drink at Claddagh on St. Patrick’s Day (I think it was your friend’s birthday), let’s go out again! I’ll buy you a drink this time. [I wore a] two-tone hoodie and cargo pants.

— Stone, 27

Thinking about someone? Tell us about it.