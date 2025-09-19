Sure, you can cram into any bar with a TV and a bucket of Natty Boh, but if you’re looking for a game day spot with a little more personality, Baltimore has some fresh and unexpected options. Whether you want a lively outdoor scene (DJ included), a speakeasy vibe or even a party in a historic firehouse, these are my picks for the best places to cheer on the Ravens when you’re not inside M&T Bank Stadium.

Liv’s Tavern

1113 S. Charles St.

Federal Hill has a brand-new reason to gather on Sundays. Liv’s Tavern, which recently took over the longtime Mother’s Grille space, is already shaping up to be downtown’s go-to football hangout. The massive patio is the star here, anchored by an 18-foot outdoor TV that turns every game into an event. Surrounding it are fire pits, arcade games and 80 feet of outdoor bar space built from converted shipping containers, giving it a tailgate-meets-beer-garden feel. Inside, the vibe is lively but polished, with plenty of seating for groups. The menu leans playful and shareable: walking Doritos nachos piled high with toppings, chorizo meatloaf that eats like comfort food with a twist and an Italian sandwich so big it’s designed for two. But Liv’s is more than just a sports bar: It’s a spot for families grabbing dinner, couples looking for a date night or friends meeting up when there are no sports to watch.

The Worthington

2900 O’Donnell St.

The Worthington's Girl Dinner includes a massive martini glass, center, filled with Caesar salad and french fries. (Chris Franzoni)

Canton Square has always been game day central, but The Worthington brings a fresh, upscale edge to the mix. With 26 TVs scattered across multiple floors, four bars and outdoor seating right on the square, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. The design strikes a balance between neighborhood bar and stylish gathering spot, which makes it just as appealing for a group of die-hard Ravens fans as it is for people who want to mix football with a social scene. On the menu, you’ll find the familiar standbys like wings, nachos and burgers, but also plenty of creative curveballs. The fondue burger, dripping with melted cheese, is a crowd favorite, while the cheekily named Girl Dinner (a massive martini glass filled with Caesar salad and french fries) has already developed a following. You can even top it with a crab cake, which feels about as Baltimore as it gets. Between the energy of Canton Square, the food that goes beyond typical bar fare and enough screens to follow every match on Sunday Ticket, The Worthington is the definition of leveling up your football-watching experience.

Poe’s Tower

2206 Boston St.

The Sugar Shade dessert from Poe's Tavern in Canton. (Chris Franzoni)

For a completely different kind of vibe, slip behind a bookshelf above Midlina in Canton and you’ll find Poe’s Tower, a moody speakeasy where football feels almost decadent. Big screens project the game across the space, but the atmosphere is more leather couches and craft cocktails than sticky floors and cheap drafts. The food menu comes straight from Midlina downstairs: think lobster or chicken pot pie, duck à l’orange, or carbonara with pork belly, grana and black truffle. Save room for the show-stopping Sugar Shade dessert, a whimsical mashup of sour cotton candy, cake, ice cream, chocolate and Nerds. Pair it with a Shadow of the Raven cocktail (mezcal, blackberry syrup, lime, edible glitter, ginger beer and grape juice), and you’ll never look at tailgating the same way again.

Gameday Firehouse

1202 Ridgely St.

A pit beef and turkey sandwich with a grape and vodka-centric Purple IV from Gameday Firehouse. (Chris Franzoni)

Just a few blocks from M&T Bank Stadium, this restored firehouse is part sports bar, part community hub. Doors open as early as 9 a.m. on game days, making it a prime pre-game gathering spot, though plenty of fans stick around all day long. A portion of every purchase supports the Widows and Orphans Fund, which benefits the families of fallen firefighters, so your Sunday tab goes beyond food and drinks. Speaking of which: JP’s Burn Pit keeps the crowd fueled with pit beef, turkey and ham sandwiches, while the bar serves crushes, beer, cocktails and the infamous Purple IV, a grape-fueled vodka concoction that has become a fan favorite. Between the history of the building, the mission behind the bar and the energy of the fans, it’s one of the most spirited Ravens experiences in the city.