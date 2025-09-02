Almost everyone wishes menu prices today looked like they did in 2018. Remember when you could get a cheeseburger at a restaurant for like, $10?

The Baltimore Ravens have good news for local football fans who want to eat like it’s seven years ago. The team is expanding its budget-friendly food and beverage offerings at M&T Bank Stadium. This year’s value menu includes 11 items under $5, according to a news release.

Together with Levy, which manages concessions at the stadium, the Ravens are rolling back some prices to below what they were in 2018, the year the team introduced its Flock Friendly Fare menu. For example, you’ll now be able to get a 12-ounce beer for just $4.99 — $2 cheaper than it was when the value menu first launched.

In revamping its low-priced fare at the stadium, the Ravens are following a trend that started among Major League Baseball teams to woo fans back to in-person games. Earlier this year, the Orioles announced a new Birdland value menu for Camden Yards, which also features $5 beer.

New additions to the budget menu at M&T Bank Stadium this year include a $4.99 barbecue chicken sandwich, and chips ($2.49) dusted in “Blackbird Spice,” which apparently tastes like Old Bay, but spicier.

The hot dogs ($3.49) are getting an upgrade, too: They’ll now feature an all-beef natural casing from Bovine & Swine. (Um, yum?)

Unlike previous years, the value menu will be available on all stadium levels, which the team hopes will make concessions more convenient for fans come game day.

The reworked menu will put M&T Bank Stadium among the National Football League’s lowest-priced venues for snacks like pretzels, nachos, hot dogs and fries, according to the Ravens. The moves may help win over ticket holders who have grumbled that pricey, taxpayer-funded stadium upgrades focused too much on the premium club-level seats and left ordinary visitors behind.