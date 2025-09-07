If you think Baltimore’s dining scene has hit its peak, think again. From a floating dock for downing cocktails to an empanada spot tucked in an alleyway, Charm City (and just beyond) is buzzing with fresh flavors and new faces. Here’s your cheat sheet to the latest openings you’ll want to brag about trying first.

À Demain Cafe

1007 W. 36th St.

À Demain in Hampden proves you don’t need a sprawling dining room to make an impression. This small but mighty carryout cafe specializes in playful, inventive bites that look as good as they taste. Their croiffles — a buttery croissant pressed into a waffle — come loaded with toppings ranging from strawberries and cream to eggs Benedict. Sandwiches push boundaries, too, like the bulgogi melt stuffed with marinated beef and gooey cheese. Even the toasts are overachievers, with spreads like avocado pink hummus (which incorporates beet hummus and guacamole) brightening up the menu. There are a few tables out front, making it the perfect spot for a casual morning treat or an afternoon snack on the Avenue.

Lao Sze Schuan

3101 St. Paul St.

Clockwise from top left, Kung Pao chicken, dumplings and Peking-style pork ribs from Lao Sze Chuan. (Chris Franzoni)

Charles Village has turned up the heat thanks to the fiery, tongue-tingling flavors of Lao Sze Schuan, an outpost of the acclaimed Chicago restaurant. Whether you order the delicate crystal shrimp and pork dumplings or a Kung Pao chicken that balances sweet, salty and spicy in every bite, plates arrive sizzling and aromatic. But the dish that steals the show is the Szechuan-roasted European sea bass, a whole fish that comes nestled in a bubbling, chile-studded broth with potato slices, lotus root, mushrooms, tofu, cauliflower and glossy glass noodles soaking up the flavor. It’s an interactive feast meant for the table, and one that captures the theatrical energy of this style of cooking.

Sisu Bar and Bottles

313 S. High St.

The negroni flight from Sisu Bar and Bottles includes strawberry, white and rosita versions. (Chris Franzoni)

Little Italy is no longer just about red sauce and ravioli. Enter Sisu, a cozy wine bar and bottle shop run by Philly transplants who’ve given the old Joe Benny’s space a stylish new life. It feels like stepping into your coolest friend’s living room — one lined with shelves of natural wines, anchored by a snug bar and buzzing with neighborhood energy. The drinks are the stars here: a negroni flight for the indecisive, a “create your own” gin and tonic program that lets you pick your spirit and mixer, and a thoughtful lineup of cocktails and zero-proof options. Food leans snacky but elevated: cheeses, charcuterie, tinned fish and other bites perfect for lingering over a bottle.

Empa 511

511 S. Caroline St.

An empanada from Empa 511. (Chris Franzoni)

Empa 511, hidden down a small Fells Point alley, is worth seeking out. This little spot specializes in Peruvian-style empanadas, delivering big flavor in every hand-held pastry. Fillings range from the nostalgic, like ham and mozzarella melted together with creamy béchamel, to the boldly regional, such as the huachana with pork sausage, yellow chili, caramelized onions, scrambled eggs and potatoes. Another crowd favorite, the lomo saltado, packs wok-seared beef, onions, tomatoes, fries and plantains into one perfectly flaky package. To complete the experience, you’ll want to dip into their trio of house sauces — chimichurri, carretillera and the fiery rocotito — and sip on a chicha morada, a purple corn drink infused with cinnamon, pineapple and lime that tastes like summer in a glass.

Chefrock’s

945 E. Patapsco Ave.

Clockwise from top left, “crack and cheese” mac, lamb chops and crab cake from Chefrock’s. (Chris Franzoni)

Few Baltimore food stories have blown up quite like Hinton Huff’s. What started as cooking and selling meals out of his apartment quickly turned into a viral sensation as Huff, who goes by Chef Rock, took videos of diners losing their minds over his cooking. Now he’s turned the buzz into a brick-and-mortar in Brooklyn. Chefrock’s menu reads like a greatest hits list of comfort food turned all the way up: hefty crab cakes, perfectly charred lamb chops, juicy steak sandwiches, creamy “crack and cheese” mac and soulful yams. And then there are the honey barbecue jerk wings, immortalized on the menu with the line: “slap yo ass but then pat you on the back.” It’s bold and unapologetic, which is exactly what makes Chef Rock’s food — and his brand — so magnetic.

Nine Tailed Fox

42 Village Square

Roasted pork ribs from Nine Tailed Fox. (Chris Franzoni)

Roland Park just scored a new head-turner with Nine Tailed Fox, tucked into the freshly revived Village of Cross Keys. Step inside and it’s clear this is more than just another neighborhood restaurant, it’s a destination. The centerpiece is the rooftop, enclosed by gleaming floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with light by day and offer twinkling skyline views by night. There’s also a patio ideal for summer evenings, cocktail in hand. The menu bridges indulgence and nostalgia: delicate dim sum to start, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs lacquered in a sticky glaze, an elegant truffle whole duck carved for the table, and nods to Chinese American favorites like Mongolian beef and General Tso’s chicken. It’s sleek and stylish, but still comforting — the kind of place where you can go big for a celebration or just grab a weeknight bite that feels like a treat.

Bellini’s Harborview

500 Harborview Drive

Bellini’s Harborview serves Italian sandwhiches from Di Pasquale’s next door. (Chris Franzoni)

Stumble into the casual Bellini’s Harborview, perched right on the Federal Hill waterfront, and you’ll instantly want to stay awhile. Run through a contract with Di Pasquale’s, which has a branch next door, Bellini’s serves unfussy but craveable Italian eats: antipasti plates, pasta salads and hearty sandwiches stacked on fresh bread. The namesake bellinis, fizzy and fruit-forward, are fitting for warm nights when the harbor breeze is just right. The setup is intentionally simple: stroll up, grab a table and soak in views of the marina as the sun dips low. It’s not about fancy plating or stiff service — it’s about vibes, and Bellini’s has plenty of them.

Pusser’s Landing

2723 Lighthouse Point E

Nachos from Pusser's Landing in Canton. (Chris Franzoni)

Canton’s waterfront has a new island-inspired hangout thanks to Pusser’s, the beloved Annapolis brand that has brought its famous painkiller cocktail to Baltimore. The drink, a creamy, boozy blend of rum, pineapple, orange and coconut topped with nutmeg, comes in levels that escalate with the rum pour, daring you to find your limit. Beyond the drinks, the space itself is the draw: There’s indoor seating, a breezy deck and a floating dock bar that makes you feel like you’re on vacation even if you only drove 10 minutes. Watching boats drift by with a painkiller in hand might be the city’s newest favorite pastime.

Foraged at Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

Sourdough focaccia with ricotta and marinated peaches from the Foraged food truck at Black Ankle Vineyards. (Chris Franzoni)

At Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy, the rolling hills and rows of grapevines set the stage for something special: the new Foraged food truck, helmed by chef Chris Amendola. Known for his forager’s touch and deep love of local ingredients, Amendola brings the same ethos here but with a more laid-back, picnic-ready twist. The menu shifts with the season, but think roasted chicken thighs with crackling skin, sourdough focaccia slathered in house-made ricotta and topped with marinated peaches, charred street corn dusted in spice and bright, farm-fresh salads. Grab a glass (or bottle) of rosé, claim a spot on the lawn and let the kids run around while you feast.

Root City Kava Lounge

11 W. Preston St.

Root City Kava Lounge's Berger Joint mocktail is inspired by the Baltimore cookie. (Chris Franzoni)

Mount Vernon has gone full chill with Root City Kava Lounge, a café meets bar meets retro gaming den. The star here is kava, a calming drink made from the root of the kava plant, long used in Pacific Island cultures for its relaxing, social effects. It’s earthy, slightly bitter and often compared to a peppery tea that leaves a light numbing tingle on your tongue — a natural way to unwind without the hangover. (Marketing of kava drinks as a replacement to alcohol has been heavily debated; Maryland does not currently regulate kava.) But the space is also about community. Check out the cozy couches, shelves stacked with games and vintage consoles ready for a round of Mario Kart. It’s a gathering place for anyone looking for something different in the Baltimore nightlife scene: low-key, social and just a little bit offbeat.