Roughly seven months after Ravens bar Mother’s Federal Hill Grille closed, a new restaurant in the former space is ready to take over the beloved Purple Patio.

Liv’s Tavern soft-opened to customers with limited seating last Friday and is holding a grand opening on Sept. 26, according to the pub’s Instagram account. Baltimore football fans flocked back to 1113 S. Charles St. on Sunday with a Ravens-themed menu for “the first Purple Patio of the year,” a space the new owners promised to preserve.

“Home of the Purple Patio” is now painted in bold white letters below the bar’s name on a deep purple wall facing the tavern. Plasma screen televisions, arcade games, firepits and a large bar space can be seen in an Instagram video posted by food influencer Chris Franzoni, who contributes opinions on local food to The Banner. His video also showcases the business’ “walking Dorito nachos” — a sliced-open bag of Doritos filled with sour cream, jalapeños, cheese, cilantro and more — as well as options such as a chorizo meatloaf, dreamsicle floats, stuffed Italian sandwiches, crab dip and crispy chicken parm buns.

Michael Lopez and Sean White, whose White Oak Hospitality Group bought the space from Mother’s owner David Rather, could not be reached for comment.

For 27 years, Mother’s was a go-to spot for Baltimoreans on game days. The business garnered national acclaim with a “Top Sports Bar in the Country” title by Sporting News and an “Ultimate Burger in Maryland” honor, courtesy of the Food Network. Customers mourned the loss of the neighborhood fixture when Rather announced its closure late last year, comparing it to the shuttering of the “Cheers” bar in the ’80s sitcom.

The interior of Liv’s Tavern. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Rather said Mother’s became too competitive and stressful to run in Federal Hill; the business still has branches open in Timonium and Arnold.

In addition to Liv’s Tavern, White Oak Hospitality also owns Wayward Bar & Kitchen on the same Federal Hill street, as well as Ditos Tacos & Tequila, which moved out of the neighborhood earlier this year.

White said the tavern was a tribute to his daughter, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at 15 months old, according to a March post on the company’s Instagram. He said her spirit of laughter and resilience would be the foundation of Liv’s Tavern.

“This tavern will be a place where people can come together, no matter what they are facing, to find joy, warmth and community,” he wrote. The patio did not appear to be finished on a Tuesday visit and some tables were still wrapped, but recent videos showed a more complete experience. No matter its state of progress, the tavern appears interested in making customers forget they ever left.