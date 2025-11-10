Whether you’re gathering around a waterfront table, ordering a chef-prepped spread to go or just in it for the mac and cheese, Baltimore restaurants are bringing serious flavor to Thanksgiving this year. From Southern-style feasts and Italian twists to Puerto Rican flair and Greek comfort, here’s where to celebrate – no cooking required.

Where to order

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W. 29th St.

Pickup only on Nov. 26

The biscuit is gospel at this beloved Remington kitchen, but Thanksgiving takes it even higher. Blacksauce is back with its signature buttermilk biscuits (as well as a smoked cheddar option) alongside cider-braised turkey and applewood-smoked short ribs, both pulled and ready to feed four — or fewer, if you’re feeling greedy. Sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, roast duck pie and brisket cornbread dressing seal the deal. Order early; these always sell out fast.

Soul Kuisine Café

301 Light St.

Preorder by Nov. 21 for pickup by 3 p.m. on Nov. 26

Soul Kuisine Café by the Inner Harbor is cooking up a soulful Thanksgiving spread packed with flavor and heart. The menu centers around turkey wings with gravy and cornbread, with sides like collard greens, baked mac and cheese, candied yams and cornbread stuffing. Sweet finishes include five-flavor pound cake, pineapple upside-down and rum cakes, and peach cobbler. And don’t forget the indulgent add-ons like crabmeat stuffing and blackened salmon imperial.

Our Time Kitchen

117 W. 24th St.

Preorder by Nov. 13 for pickup on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thanksgiving gets a Puerto Rican twist at this women-led collective kitchen in Old Goucher. Their holiday offerings feature stuffed roasted turkey, stuffed pork loin, and not one but three kinds of stuffing, including cassava mofongo and green plantain versions. Sides like arroz con gandules, roasted veggies and potato salad round things out, while dessert cups of pumpkin tembleque and dulce de leche tres leches will end your holiday on a sweet note.

Estiatorio Plaka

4718 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

Available for pickup or delivery on Nov. 26

Estiatorio Plaka will be selling fully prepared Thanksgiving meals. (Courtesy of Estiatorio Plaka)

This Greektown favorite is taking the stress out of Thanksgiving with a family-style dinner that feeds up to 14 people for $199. The fully prepared meal includes turkey, house-made stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed and sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, corn and a pumpkin pie straight from their bakery. Get ready to bask in the compliments.

Sally O’s

3531 Gough St.

Preorder by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 26 from 5-9:30 p.m.

Chef Jesse Sandlin and her team at Sally O’s are keeping Thanksgiving sweet — and a little indulgent. This year’s preorder menu features a lineup of house-made pies, including pumpkin with brown sugar whip, classic pecan, and apple cobbler. Southern-style sides like shells and cheese, sweet potato casserole and oyster stuffing are also on deck. Pick up your meal at the Highlandtown spot the night before and you’ll have plenty of time to reheat, relax and take credit for cooking.

Evolved Catering

2315 Belair Road, Unit 5B, Fallston

Pick up Nov. 26-27

If you’re heading up Harford County way, Evolved Catering has the cooking covered. Think charcuterie boards, jalapeño honey butter cornbread, crab deviled eggs and rosemary hot chicken wings. Enjoy the family-style proteins (ham, turkey or filet), creamed corn, cranberry chutney and sausage-cranberry stuffing before finishing strong with apple and pumpkin pies.

Where to dine

Cinghiale

822 Lancaster St.

Cinghiale will be open for service on Thanksgiving Day. (Courtesy of Cinghiale)

For the first time ever, Cinghiale is opening its doors on Thanksgiving Day and doing it the Italian way. Expect a four-course dinner with options such as pumpkin cannelloni, prosciutto-wrapped turkey breast saltimbocca and pecan ricotta cheesecake. Think festive, family-style and full of la dolce vita.

Ampersea

1417 Thames St.

Waterfront views meet classic comfort at Ampersea, a Fells Point restaurant where the Thanksgiving menu covers all the bases. Enjoy one of three entrees — roasted turkey breast with garlic-rosemary gravy, honey-glazed ham or the fresh seafood catch of the day — each served with mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, honey-baked squash, green bean casserole and mac and cheese. Dessert? Double chocolate mousse pie and pumpkin pie. Add a bottomless mimosa or sangria package if you’re feeling especially thankful: Gratitude pairs well with bubbles.

Rusty Scupper

402 Key Highway

For the most scenic turkey day in town, it’s hard to beat the Rusty Scupper’s panoramic harbor views. Their Thanksgiving Day buffet brings all the trimmings: turkey, ham, sides, seafood and desserts galore. The holiday spread runs $99 for adults and $46 for kids under 10. Reservations are required, so be sure to make one soon since tables by the window go quickly.

Sotto Sopra

405 N. Charles St.

In Mount Vernon, Sotto Sopra is offering the best of both worlds: its full regular menu plus a lineup of Thanksgiving specials. Among the highlights is a pumpkin-stuffed sacchetti with amaretti cookie crumbs, cream sauce, broken Italian sausage and Parmesan cheese — a rich, festive twist that feels like fall in a bowl. Whether you’re craving handmade pasta or a traditional roasted turkey dinner, this long-standing Italian gem keeps it cozy, elegant and unmistakably Baltimore.

Peerce’s

12460 Dulaney Valley Road, Phoenix

Peerce’s in Phoenix delivers Thanksgiving elegance with Indian flair. The four-course prix fixe ($89 per adult and $49 for children) features dishes like free-range turkey breast, Punjabi pork shank, braised short rib and sesame-crusted Chilean sea bass. All the options are paired with brioche stuffing, corn pudding, spinach gratin and naan. Dessert choices include apple samosa and molten chocolate cake.

Why not both?

Rye Street Tavern

225 E. Cromwell St.

Dine in (Nov. 27 only) or preorder for pickup Nov. 26-27

A turkey dinner from Rye Street Tavern. (Courtesy of Rye Street Tavern)

On the Baltimore Peninsula, Rye Street Tavern is doing both dine-in and take-home Thanksgiving options. The à la carte holiday menu features a traditional turkey dinner with sausage-sage stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy and cranberry sauce, or a glazed spiral ham with potato gratin and mustard cream sauce. Save room for pie: pumpkin, apple or pecan à la mode.

Where to enjoy for free

God’s Best Family’s Thanksgiving Celebration

1200 Nanticoke St.

Nov. 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Before the holiday rush, God’s Best Family is giving back in a big way. Their 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner and frozen turkey giveaway welcomes the Baltimore community for a free hot meal, fellowship and the chance to take home a frozen turkey for the holiday. The event in Pigtown is open to everyone — no registration required — and a reminder that Thanksgiving isn’t just about what’s on the table, but who you share it with.