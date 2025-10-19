When I last wrote about Baltimore’s thriving coffee scene, I explored some of the city’s most beloved spots — places like Black Acres Roastery, Morning Mugs and Artifact Coffee that give our neighborhoods real flavor. But with several Starbucks locations closing around town, it’s a reminder that big chains come and go while independent shops remain the true heartbeat of Baltimore’s caffeine culture.

Here are a few local coffeehouses worth visiting, each one keeping the city buzzing with creativity, community, and strong brews.

Catalog Coffee

914 W. 36th St.

The bright and energetic Catalog Coffee captures Hampden’s creative spirit. When the weather’s nice, the garage door opens to let the breeze in. The menu includes vegan options, toasts and handhelds like What the Kitchen Eats, a hearty combo of house turkey sausage, paprika-fried egg, cheddar, caramelized onions, spinach, spicy cito sauce and a splash of Cholula.

Matriarch Coffee

201 E. Pratt St., Suite 1004T

Matriarch brings an intentional and modern touch to the Inner Harbor. With ethically sourced beans and a mission rooted in empowerment, this cafe blends craftsmanship with community. Every detail, from the design to the espresso, reflects care and purpose.

Mindpub Cafe

554 E. Fort Ave.

The Miranda breakfast sandwich from Mindpub Cafe. (Chris Franzoni)

Mindpub is a relaxed neighborhood cafe filled with couches, sunlight and music that makes you want to stay awhile. Their coffee beans come from Pfefferkorn Coffee, located just 2,345 feet away, and their New York–style bagels are delivered daily from a local bakery. Try The Jill, a breakfast sandwich layered with havarti, egg, cherry jam and sausage that hits all the right notes of sweet and savory.

The Equitea Co.

606 S. Ann St.

Equitea has popped up inside Library Nineteen, a new cultural hub in Fells Point that blends art, community and conversation under one roof. Known for its ceremonial-grade matcha and focus on mindfulness, Equitea turns tea drinking into a moment of calm. It’s more than a coffee alternative — it’s an experience rooted in wellness, connection and creativity.

Common Ground

3543 Chestnut Ave.

The That’s My Jam breakfast sandwich from Common Ground. (Chris Franzoni)

Long-time Hampden favorite Common Ground is known for its scratch-made food and great coffee. The That’s My Jam breakfast sandwich — a buttermilk biscuit with eggs, bacon, cheddar and strawberry jam — is a top local pick. From lavender thyme spritzes to smoothies, their menu offers something for every mood, making it a cozy anchor for one of Baltimore’s most colorful neighborhoods.

Sophomore

2223 Maryland Ave.

Sophomore in Old Goucher takes a thoughtful approach to both coffee and community. Their minimalist setup puts the focus on the drink itself, while their pay-what-you-can program allows guests to contribute between 50 cents and $2.50 for a cup of coffee, helping to ensure access for all. It’s the kind of quiet generosity that makes Baltimore’s independent cafes so special.

One Do Coffee Roasters

913 S. Lakewood Ave.

Avocado toast from One Do Coffee Roasters. (Chris Franzoni)

This small Canton shop roasts its own beans and brews coffee with precision and care. Seating is limited, but that only adds to its charm. The avocado toast with a soft-boiled egg, house-made cilantro jalapeño aioli and red pepper flakes is as satisfying as any of their drinks.

Koba Café

644 E. Fort Ave.

Koba Café feels like a neighborhood living room — a relaxed space for catching up, working or studying upstairs in the lounge. Along with coffee, tea, breakfast and lunch, this Riverside spot provides what every good cafe should: a sense of belonging.

Café Los Sueños

2740 Huntingdon Ave., Unit B

The mint mocha latte from Cafe Los Sueños. (Chris Franzoni)

Café Los Sueños is minimalist but warm, offering a few counter seats, baked sweets and carefully crafted drinks in Remington. The mint mocha latte balances cool and cozy flavors, making it worth seeking out on a quiet morning.

Vent Coffee Roasters

1700 W. 41st St., #480

Vent Coffee Roasters’ iced peach matcha. (Chris Franzoni)

Located inside Union Collective in Medfield, Vent is equal parts roastery and cafe. Their “Peachy Dreams” menu features standout drinks like the iced peach matcha — a refreshing mix of macadamia milk, matcha and peach nectar. The “slow bar” coffee menu for drinks that take a little longer celebrates patience and craft, while the food lineup includes sandwiches, pastries and overnight oats.

Red Emma’s

3128 Greenmount Ave.

A vegan bacon cheeseburger from Red Emma’s. (Chris Franzoni)

Red Emma’s blends activism with espresso. This worker-owned, vegan cafe and bookstore hosts community events and serves a fully plant-based menu featuring falafel wraps, comfort food favorites and pastries baked in-house. Their coffee is sourced from local cooperative Thread Coffee Roasters, and the cafe also offers beer, wine and cocktails.