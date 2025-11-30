Holiday pop-ups have officially returned to Baltimore, and this year’s lineup goes bigger, brighter and more over-the-top than ever. From waterfront wonderlands to Grinch-filled hideouts and snow-dusted streetscapes, the city is packed with festive bars and restaurants transforming themselves for the season. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy Irish pub that “snows” nightly or a Christmas-in-Australia tiki takeover, here’s where Baltimore is pouring the holiday spirit.

Pro tip: If you want to visit them all, I’ve put these pop-ups in the perfect order for a full holiday crawl, starting in Highlandtown and winding your way across the city before landing in Towson. Think of it as Baltimore’s version of Santa’s flight path, minus the reindeer.

Highlandtown

Sally O’s

3531 Gough St.

Sally O’s kicks off the season with its signature eclectic charm, stringing purple and pink lights across the dining room and placing a bright pink Christmas tree as the focal point. The restaurant’s holiday menu drops in December, but the vibe arrives early: warm lighting, colorful decor and sidewalk seating warmed by outdoor heaters. It’s the ideal first stop as a cheerful, welcoming launch to a night of holiday pop-ups.

Canton

Ellie’s Tavern

901 S. Clinton St.

Just a few minutes away, Ellie’s Tavern covers the bar from floor to ceiling in festive décor. Take it in while you enjoy their drink specials, which include a peppermint martini, frozen Christmas sangria, spiked hot chocolate and a holiday rum punch. December events bring plenty of ways to celebrate: an ugly sweater party on Dec. 14, a Santa-themed costume party on Dec. 21, and a family-friendly breakfast with Santa on Dec. 22 featuring a hot chocolate and cookie bar, kids’ brunch menu, crafts, games and seasonal cocktails for adults.

Sopro Christmas Bar

3000 O’Donnell St.

At Sopro, the entire second floor transforms into a full-on holiday hideout called The Grinch’s Lair. The menu leans delightfully Seussian with the Crabby Who Hash Dip — creamy crab dip served with tortilla chips, celery and carrot sticks — and the Roast Beast, a rosemary and garlic prime rib worthy of a Whoville feast. Drinks follow suit: The Mean One martini mixes peppermint twist vodka, peppermint schnapps, green crème de menthe and crème de cacao, while Baby Grinch shots blend vanilla vodka, Midori and pineapple for something sweet, green and a little mean. December brings themed events including dog photos with the Grinch (Dec. 14), a Christmas foam-tree craft night (Dec. 17) and Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch (Dec. 20).

Raw & Refined

2723 Lighthouse Point East

Down by the marina, Raw & Refined turns its waterfront patio into a little slice of holiday magic, complete with twinkling Christmas trees, glowing lights reflecting off the harbor and a massive inflatable Santa standing watch like he’s checking his list twice. Their holiday sandwich stacks roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce on warm ciabatta with a rich gravy dipper on the side. For something sweet, chocolate chip cookie dippers give a playful nod to classic cookies and milk, while festive drinks like spiced eggnog and Santa’s Milk — made with whipped vodka, half-and-half and peppermint horchata — keep the merry spirit flowing. On Dec. 4, their “Pets with Santa” happy hour invites furry friends for photos with St. Nick, a complimentary pup cup and a first drink for their humans to toast the season.

Fells Point

Ale Mary’s

1939 Fleet St.

Ale Mary's, seen here in a previous year, goes all out for the holidays. (Chris Franzoni)

Ale Mary’s transforms into “Christmas on Fleet,” a full-blown holiday explosion where every inch of the cozy corner bar is wrapped, draped or dangling in garland, ornaments, lights, stockings and pure Christmas cheer. The menu reads like a North Pole potluck: Santa’s spinach and artichoke Dip, Whoville sliders, Mrs. Claus’ meatloaf and Tiny Tim’s turkey sandwich. Seasonal drinks keep the spirit flowing, from the Café Au Sleigh — made with chocolate liqueur, butterscotch, coffee and whipped cream — to Ralphie’s Leg Nog, a Fireball and eggnog sipper served on the rocks. December brings a full calendar of nostalgic fun, including ornament-making, card crafting, ugly-sweater night, last-minute gift wrapping, a Christmas Eve movie marathon and even a guess-the-ornaments contest for a festive prize bag.

Sláinte

1700 Thames St.

Sláinte delivers one of Baltimore’s most charming holiday traditions: a nightly snowfall at 7 p.m. The pub’s façade glows with seasonal lights while its menu, inspired by “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” leans into classic comfort. It’s the perfect mid-crawl stop for a warm pub dish and a pint along the harbor.

Ampersea

1417 Thames St.

Ampersea embraces a serene white-and-blue winter wonderland theme that reflects beautifully across the Inner Harbor. Snow-wrapped walls and glowing decor create a calm, scenic setting ideal for taking in the waterfront views with a holiday cocktail — and a breather before heading downtown.

Downtown/Inner Harbor

Miracle at Power Plant Live!

34 Market Place

Miracle transforms Leinie’s Lodge into a true holiday spectacle with floor-to-ceiling decorations, twinkling lights, classic Christmas movies and cocktails served in themed glassware. The pop-up, which runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, features trivia nights, music bingo, drag brunches, toy and supply donation drives, and festive small bites. Bold, bright and fun, it’s one of downtown’s most spirited stops.

Baltimore Christmas Village

501 Light St.

Just a short walk away, Baltimore Christmas Village remains one of the city’s most beloved winter traditions. Modeled after Nuremberg’s 16th-century Christkindlesmarkt, the market features 60-plus wooden vendor booths, a glowing Glühwein Pyramid, a beer garden, indoor and outdoor markets, a heated tent, a carousel and a ferris wheel. Warm up with a mug of Glühwein, enjoy a freshly grilled bratwurst or browse handcrafted gifts as you make your way through where many Baltimoreans officially mark the start of the season.

Federal Hill/Sharp-Leadenhall

KlausBar at Slush Garden

18 E. Cross St.

KlausBar brings full cozy-winter magic to Slush Garden, glowing with twinkle lights, evergreen touches and the kind of warm holiday decor that makes you want to wrap your hands around something toasty. The festive cocktail list reads like a Christmas wish fulfilled: the Clausmopolitan shakes together vodka, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry, a sugared rim and fresh cranberries; Blitzen’s Bourbon Cocoa upgrades classic hot chocolate with bourbon, salted caramel syrup, whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle; and the Candy Cane shot mixes peppermint schnapps, white crème de cacao, cream and a crushed candy cane rim. It’s a snug, spirited stop as you cross into Federal Hill, perfect for thawing out before the next round of holiday cheer.

Perchmas at The Perch

1110 S. Charles St.

Perch launches Perchmas on Nov. 28 with an over-the-top, showgirl-style holiday transformation. The space is drenched in glitter, disco balls, oversized ornaments and shimmering holiday trees, with glowing igloos and built-in photo moments at every turn. It feels part après-ski, part retro nightclub and entirely ready for your camera roll. The festive cocktail list includes options like the Prancer’s Poison (Fireball, apple cider, ginger beer) and the Hot Frosty (jalapeño tequila, pineapple juice, sour, Tajín). And the food menu goes playful with the Stocking Stuffer chili cheese dog (a quarter-pound hot dog topped with house chili, cheddar sauce and crispy onions), Ho Ho Hot Honey chicken bites (fried, boneless, tossed in hot honey and served with pretzels) and the Not Your Average Fruit Cake (a Fruity Pebble–crusted cheesecake).

M8 Beer

1399 S. Sharp St.

M8 Beer flips the seasonal script with Christmas in Australia, trading snowflakes for surf vibes and decking the taproom in beachy Christmas decor, twinkly palms and Aussie holiday tunes that could convince even Santa to slip into board shorts. The Mistletoe Mai Tai mixes aged rum, Cointreau, lime, spiced cranberry syrup and orgeat for a tropical twist; Naughty or Nice Nog stirs rum into coconut milk and warm spices; and the Bloody Good Daiquiri blends rum, lime and blood orange syrup into something bright enough to melt frostbite. It’s a sunny, tongue-in-cheek detour in the middle of Baltimore’s winter — perfect for anyone dreaming of a holiday with a little less sleigh and a little more sand.

Towson

Elf Bar at The Point

523 York Road

Wrap up the tour at the Elf Bar, a whimsical pop-up running Dec. 4 through Christmas Eve at The Point in Towson. Designed for guests of all ages, it features playful decorations, elf-themed food, interactive games, photo-ready backdrops and a cheerful atmosphere that makes it a fitting grand finale for Baltimore’s most spirited holiday trail.