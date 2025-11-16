Baltimore’s sandwich scene is having a serious moment. From corner delis housing speakeasies to heavy metal hoagie bars with Grateful Dead-themed melts, these new spots prove that the simple sandwich has officially entered its renaissance. Here’s where to get your next great bite between bread.

Giacomo

245 Albemarle St.

Little Italy’s new sandwich joint is already making waves. Giacomo serves Italian-inspired creations like the Vitoni, loaded with salami, capocollo, prosciutto, provolone, crabby sauce, and a honey balsamic vinaigrette that’ll make you rethink your loyalties to your go-to sub shop. Then there’s the Bmore, a pit beef-meets-Italian mashup with asiago, arugula and tiger sauce. Grab a cup of cream of crab soup or a crab pretzel on the side, and wash it all down with an Italian soda in flavors like lavender, peach or almond. You can even “make it dirty” by adding a splash of cream for extra richness.

Bank St. Deli

1421 Bank St.

Bank St. Deli’s Italian sandwich. (Chris Franzoni)

What happens when your corner store gets a glow-up and hides a speakeasy behind a vending machine? You get Bank St. Deli, a revamped bodega-meets-bar on the edge of Little Italy. The counter’s stocked with the essentials — Magnum condoms, honey packs, Advil and Bazooka gum — because, well, life happens. But the real draw? The sandwiches. From stacked Reubens and chicken parms to chopped cheese and club sandwiches, they’ve got something for every craving. And if you’re working up an appetite next door on the indoor pickleball courts, you can order straight from the deli while you play.

Subplicity

1501 Light St.

A cheesesteak from Subplicity. (Chris Franzoni)

No gimmicks, no fuss – — just good subs. Subplicity in South Baltimore lives up to its name with straightforward, quality sandwiches that speak for themselves. The cheesesteak (made with Cooper Sharp, grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo) hits the spot, but don’t sleep on the chicken version. My personal favorite? The Hot Italian, which comes with crispy pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, ham, and provolone, with the full works: lettuce, tomato, onion, cherry peppers, oil, vinegar, oregano. It’s everything you want in a classic Italian sub, done exactly the way it should be. They even sling breakfast sandwiches for the early crowd.

Animal Boy

4801 Harford Road, Suite S2

The Gobba Gobba Gool from Animal Boy. (Chris Franzoni)

Lauraville’s newest sandwich-and-beer hangout, Animal Boy, brings a heavy metal edge to your lunch break. The vibe is loud, unapologetic and very Baltimore. The menu’s full of rock star-level creations: the Gabba Gabba Gool (a stacked Italian hero with four kinds of cured meats), the SPP (South Philly Pork) with roast pork, chopped spinach and peach pepper jam, and the SoHa, piled high on marble rye with turkey, cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion and spicy mayo. They’ve also got a killer blondie with chocolate icing for dessert. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. and includes $1 off drafts and wine, while “Unhappy Hour” (Wednesday to Friday, 8-10 p.m.) offers $1 off select cans, $2 off snacks and $10 beer-and-shot combos.

The Grateful Fed

13 E. Randall St.

A Grateful Melt sandwich from The Grateful Fed. (Chris Franzoni)

A South Baltimore spot for the Deadheads and sandwich lovers alike, The Grateful Fed turns lunch into a jam session. The theme runs deep from the decor to the names, like the Grateful Melt: braised short rib, cheddar, garlic mayo and pickled onions on a hoagie roll. It’s indulgent, nostalgic and best enjoyed after an order of roasted stuffed jalapeños — preferably while humming along to “Truckin’” and wearing tie-dye. While the spot technically opened in 2024, like any good encore, it’s worth repeating.

Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli

301 W. 29th St. (Temporarily located inside R. House)

The God Father from Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli. (Chris Franzoni)

Bringing New York City bodega energy to Baltimore, Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli is loud, proud and not afraid of a little mayo. Their menu channels the bold, messy glory of New York’s chopped sandwiches, like the God Father, a peppery Italian sub with ham, salami, capicola and provolone, all diced up and tossed together on a hero roll. These sandwiches are too big to handle solo, so bring a friend or a serious appetite. You can also grab a New York-style pizza slice or their signature Victory Rings, funnel cakes dusted with powdered or cinnamon sugar. It’s a delicious collision of New York street food flair and Baltimore boldness.