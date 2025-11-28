After all of that, ahem, quality family time at Thanksgiving, you’ve earned a drink.

The festive season calls for a cocktail, and not the rail stuff better left for weddings and work parties.

Around Baltimore, where the cocktail scene has grown more inventive and refined over the last decade, there are bars all over to treat yourself. Below are some fall-inspired drinks that left me slightly buzzed and rather impressed. I also include a mocktail.

Squash Sidecar at the Bluebird Cocktail Room

3602 Hickory Ave.

In Hampden, the dimly lit Bluebird Cocktail Room offers a reminder that sometimes simple is best.

Close your eyes, picture an autumn drink. It might look a lot like the Squash Sidecar ($14), with its deep orange hue ripped straight from a Matisse still life. It has only two components: squash juice, sweetened with ginger syrup, and Catoctin Creek AppleJack brandy. The local squash is the star, with the ginger and apple adding respective spice and sweet notes for a balanced, soothing sip.

Owner Paul Benkert, who also owns Sassafras on the Eastern Shore, said he always tries to practice restraint with cocktail design — too many ingredients “becomes messy quick.”

“It celebrates what’s in season right now,” Benkert said of Bluebird’s fall menu, which also includes the Fig and Maple Smash ($13), made with fig leaf-infused bourbon and maple syrup. It’ll make you want to throw on some flannel.

Fashion Killa at Mama Koko’s

100 E. 23rd St.

Fashion Killa, Mama Koko’s’ take on the French 75, is a peach-flavored homage to rapper and actor A$AP Rocky. (Wesley Case/The Banner)

This approachable gin-based drink at Mama Koko’s was an instant hit with regulars before it even had a name.

“All the fashionable people just loved it. ‘It’s so sexy, it’s so stylish!’” said Angola Selassie, who co-owns the café-meets-cocktail bar in Old Goucher with Ayo Hogans.

They called it “Fashion Killa,” after one of their favorite A$AP Rocky songs. The bubbly drink, with its silky mouthfeel, matches the 2013 single’s ethereal mood — it’s a dose of luxury, like trying on a Dior scarf.

The cocktail ($15) is the Mama Koko’s take on a French 75, the classic combination of gin, Champagne and a hint of citrus. Theirs infuses peaches and pistachios (via a scientific clarification process that dates back to the 1700s) into a Spanish fortified wine, along with a base of Wilde Irish Gin — a mellower, less juniper-foward gin than the stalwarts in your dad’s cabinet. It’s topped off with sparkling sauvignon blanc, a final touch of class.

Head bartender Carder House said the bar program is driven by high-quality, whole ingredients.

“We don’t buy fruit liqueurs. Nothing against them; it’s just our process,” House said. “We want to control how we extract everything.”

Perhaps the best part: The Fashion Killa, at 13.4% alcohol by volume, is not overly boozy. After all, hangovers aren’t sexy.

Slice of Life at Dutch Courage

2229 N. Charles St.

The Slice of Life, left, and the Sweet Heat, two fall cocktails on the menu at the gin bar Dutch Courage in Old Goucher. (Wesley Case/The Banner)

Dutch Courage, Old Goucher’s tasteful gin joint, offers eight options on its fall cocktail menu, with names like Purple Rain and Pillow Princess.

I was charmed by drinks that looked complicated on paper but tasted like winning combinations in a glass. Three forms of alcohol — AppleJack brandy, Monkey Shoulder malt scotch and Spanish sherry — form the base of the Slice of Life ($14), while scorched pear and ginger bitters add a memorable sweet tang. A Biscoff cookie garnish is the icing on the cake, but better.

If you want to warm up with a kick of spice, try the Sweet Heat ($15), a citrus-forward Wilde Irish Gin cocktail that stands out for its hints of Thai chili.

Boozy Tea service at Pendry Baltimore

1715 Thames St.

Pendry Baltimore’s Cannon Room offers a Boozy Tea service that includes warm tea-based drinks and appetizers. (Ethan W. Photography)

For those in need of a luxurious, unhurried experience, the intimate Cannon Room at Pendry Baltimore offers its Boozy Tea service to the public — not just guests of the Fells Point hotel.

For $90 per person, patrons sit back in leather chairs and sip hot tea-based cocktails like the Autumn Garden Smash, which mixes Sagamore Rye whiskey with blackcurrant liqueur, lemon and sage rose white tea. The trio of drinks arrives in rotating tea sets from local vintage stores, ornate pieces that are easy on the eye.

They come with savory and sweet hors d’oeuvres — the type of sophisticated snacks that inadvertently point pinkies outward. Standouts include a pumpkin-chai madeleine and gin and beet-cured salmon with salmon roe, herbed garlic cheese and dill on marble rye.

Yes, it’s indulgent, but after engaging in those political debates you swore you’d avoid at the dinner table, don’t you deserve it?

Jackie-O mocktail at Sugarvale

4 W. Madison St.

An alcohol-free version of the pecan pie-inspired Jackie-O cocktail at Sugarvale in Mount Vernon. (Wesley Case/The Banner)

For more than a decade, Sugarvale has served some of the city’s best craft cocktails. They’re also some of the most surprising, like the Uncle Albert ($15), which somehow uses broccoli juice and a ranch powder tincture.

But the Mount Vernon bar is also a teetotaler’s dream. All six drinks from its “shaken” section — the flipside to Sugarvale’s more spirit-forward “stirred” offerings — can be made without alcohol. I enjoyed the Jackie-O, the bar’s play on pecan pie, which uses cold brew coffee from around-the-corner sister cafe Dooby’s. It scratched the itch of a classy, after-dinner espresso martini.

Most impressive was the price: Mocktails at Sugarvale cost $8. As someone often surprised by what bars charge for spirit-free drinks, this flat rate felt more than fair.

Mocktails aren’t limited to the menu, either. Longtime general manager Collin Schnitker and his staff encourage patrons to tell the bartenders their favorite flavors and they’ll come up with something on the spot. The goal is to create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome, drinking or not.

“The big thing is trying to make sure people don’t feel left out,” Schnitker said. “Not being able to drink alcohol shouldn’t be a limit to people going out and enjoying themselves.”