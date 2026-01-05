Almost everyone starts the new year off with resolutions to drink less, hit the gym more often and eat healthier. But let us offer up a more attainable (and delicious) goal: Eat local.

There are altruistic reasons. With no shareholders or CEOs that take home exorbitant paydays, small, locally owned businesses tend to put more money back into the regional economy than their counterparts. Some donate meals to the community, while others pilot new methods of helping customers in need.

And more often than not, they just make better food. It’s more creative and fresh-tasting — made in a kitchen, not a far-off central distribution center.

When you’re craving a chain, we recommend you try these local eateries instead.

Sophomore Coffee, not Starbucks

Cardamom and oat milk lattes are a favorite at Sophomore Coffee. (Matti Gellman/The Banner)

Sophomore Coffee owner Kris Fulton and his team make some of the best coffee in the city from their basement space at 2223 Maryland Ave. You can order from their classic menu of rich espresso drinks or refreshing teas, but their special menu is always exciting, too, as they experiment with syrups, floral notes and even carbonation. (I tend to add cardamom to my lattes for a little sweet and aromatic kick.)

Their pay-what-you-can program also allows you to pay it forward and spend between 50 cents and $2.50 to help the next person in line afford their own cup of joy. Wouldn’t you rather patronize a business that tries to support its customers while still serving up frothy holiday drinks?

— Matti Gellman

Mera Kitchen Collective, not Wonder

Burkinabé bowls with plantains and chicken tinga are the perfect fusion dish at Mera Kitchen Collective. (Matti Gellman/The Banner)

While Wonder food hall promises meals from the recipe books of celebrity chefs, Mera Kitchen Collective promises meals by people who know how to cook. Why get a wilted version of Marcus Samuelsson’s chicken sandwich when you can have a za’atar and paprika-marinated chicken kabob, a sumac and seven-spiced quarter leg or — even better — a kofta burger that puts many of the city’s burger shops to shame?

At Mera (1301 N. Calvert St.), chefs work to represent cuisines from across the globe. They’ve also sought to uplift the community they serve, cooking over 250,000 free and donated meals since 2020. Yes, the meal can be a little pricey, but it’s worth it for the quality of ingredients and the premium they place on paying staff a living wage.

— M.G.

Doppio Pasticceria, not Domino’s

The whole marinara pie at Doppio Pasticceria in the Remington neighborhood of Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Look, I understand the draw to Domino’s: the convenience, the stuffed crusts, the nostalgia. But there are so many better Baltimore options, like Doppio, to satisfy your pizza cravings. The couple behind the 300 W. 29th St. shop looked to European and Arab cuisine to recreate the melting pot of Sicilian culture, with options on offer including arancini, gelato and traditional pastries. The cheeseless pizza will change your life, and so will their salads and subs.

— M.G.

Kitsch, not Panera

Kitsch makes a BLT on gluten-free bread worth salivating over. (Matti Gellman/The Banner)

If the caffeinated lemonade at the center of two lawsuits wasn’t enough to convince you, Panera’s probably never had your best interest in mind — at least not like your local Kitsch Cafe. With locations in R. House and at 500 W. University Parkway, Kitsch has a broad array of deli sandwiches made with fresh ingredients and delectable condiments from dijonnaise to gochujang mayo. Their BLT is one of my favorite sandwiches in the area, and the gluten-free bread isn’t too shabby either. I’m also a big fan of their chicken and potato salads, as well as their commitment to allowing you to add an egg to any sandwich. Panera just can’t compete.

— M.G.

Tacos El Guero, not Taco Bell

Al pastor tacos from the Tacos El Guero come with pineapple, classic savory grilled scallions and remarkably spiced sauces. (Matti Gellman/The Banner)

The joy of Taco Bell is its greasy, cheesy and accessible taste. But there are simply too many exciting taco spots around Baltimore to settle for a hard shell taco with ground beef and shredded iceberg lettuce. Tacos El Guero, a food truck at 1300 Merritt Blvd. in Dundalk, is only feet away from a Taco Bell and worth every extra step. The birria is rich with cinnamon and not overstuffed, while al pastor comes with tart pineapple, cilantro and mouthwatering spices. If you’re smart, you’ll order the mango juice, which is blended fresh and worth the trip alone.

— M.G.

Blueprint Cafe, not Cinnabon

Charles Village’s Blueprint Cafe’s offers an excellent pastry selection and cozy atmosphere. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

It’s hard to resist the aromatic pull of Cinnabon, whether you’re at a mall, an airport or by the Inner Harbor. But you can’t eat good smells. When it comes to flavor, no one does it better than Baltimore’s bakeries and cafes. For a truly life-changing bun, your best bet is Blueprint Cafe near the Johns Hopkins University, where you can find a Scandinavian-style knot crowned in decadent vanilla cream cheese frosting. If you’re grabbing it to go from the 3120 St. Paul St. shop, heed the advice of co-owner Austin Tucker: Warm the pastry up in the microwave for a few seconds, allowing the interior ribbon of gooey buttery cinnamon with just a hint of orange to soften into the dough. The icing on top will melt ever so slightly before it melts even more in your mouth.

— Christina Tkacik

Connie’s Chicken and Waffles, not Chick-fil-A

The signature dish at Connie's Chicken and Waffles. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

While we were flattered that Chick-fil-A chose Baltimore to be just one of two test markets in the country to try out its new chicken and waffle sandwich, we’re going to have to pass. There are simply too many places in Charm City to buy tasty fried chicken already. (I mean, hello, our gas stations are actually super famous for it). And for chicken and waffles, we’d bet the farm that Connie’s does it better. The local chain, which has a branch inside Lexington Market, makes their waffles fresh to order and lets customers choose from varieties like Oreo or Fruity Pebbles. Top it all off with some whipped cream and strawberries, and order a half n’ half to wash it down. Your Chick Fil-A could never.

— C.T.

Chuck’s Trading Post, not Five Guys

The El Chapo burger from Chuck’s Trading Post in Hampden is available Wednesday evenings. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

As a NoVa native, I grew up thinking of Five Guys as a small, local burger joint. Many years later, the chain now has branches all over the world, including in the Baltimore area. But there are plenty of places to grab a restaurant burger at fast food prices, particularly if you look out for discount nights or happy hour specials (hello, $10 burger at The Ruxton, I’ll be seeing you at 4 p.m.). One of my personal favorites is Wednesday night burger night at Chuck’s Trading Post in Hampden, where $15 gets you a burger, fries and a beer. Check out the spicy, half-pound El Chapo, topped with cheese, guac, caramelized onion and jalapeño. What this casual Western-style haunt at 1506 W. 36th St. lacks in free peanuts, it makes up for in fun neighborhood vibes.

— C.T.

Ovenbird Bakery, not McDonald’s

The sausage and egg sandwich at Ovenbird Bakery. (Christina Tkacik)

The Egg McMuffin, a no-muss-no-fuss creation from McDonald’s going back to the 1970s, will forever hold a place in my heart for its ability to help me power through my morning. But for just a few extra dollars, you can upgrade the most important meal of the day by heading to Ovenbird Bakery, which now has branches in Hampden, Little Italy and Highlandtown. My research shows it’s Baltimore’s best bagel breakfast sandwich, with freshly made sourdough bagels that are seeded on both sides (the real ones know) and a thick slab of fennel sausage, ham or bacon. It could end up saving you lunch money, too: Time it right and this hearty ‘wich will leave you full until dinner.

— C.T.

Artifact, not Sweetgreen

The Green Revolution jk salad from Artifact Coffee can compensate for a week's worth of unhealthy eating. (Christina Tkacik)

I’d eat just about anything before I’d willingly pay $16 for a salad from Sweetgreen, a chain known not only for its high-priced fare but its pioneering use of robots in the kitchen. Chief among the alternatives: the “Green Revolution jk” from Artifact Coffee, which costs just $14 and happens to be one of my top salads in Baltimore. Featuring a hardboiled egg and fresh baguette on the side, it eats like a meal while jamming more fresh (and locally sourced!) vegetables into lunch than I typically eat all day. If that Hampden cafe (1500 Union Ave.) is less than convenient, another solid option is always Atwater’s, which has branches in Belvedere, Kenilworth and Catonsville. Their salads are in the ballpark of $13 and always generously portioned, fresh and made by a human being.

— C.T.