There’s nothing like a good burger: juicy, messy, a little indulgent. When the price is right, it tastes even better.

Baltimore has quietly become a burger-lover’s playground, with neighborhood bars, taverns and steakhouses all offering deals that make you double-check the menu to make sure it’s not a typo.

I hit the streets to track down the best bargain burgers around town, and let’s just say your weeknight plans are about to get a serious upgrade.

Kooper’s Tavern

1702 Thames St.

If you’ve ever wandered through Fells Point on a weekend, you’ve probably seen Kooper’s packed with people chowing down on burgers. They’ve built a reputation for some of the best in the city, and Tuesdays are your chance to grab one for less. Get $5 off the Burger of the Month — always a half-pound creation, always served with Old Bay chips and a dill pickle. August’s feature is a Thai chili turkey burger, topped with slaw, Swiss and a punchy sweet-spicy sauce. Kooper’s is already cozy and lively, so don’t be surprised if you stay longer than you planned, especially when the burger deal is this good.

Shotti’s Point Charm City

701 E. Fort Ave.

A half-pound burger from Shotti’s Point Charm City in Riverside. (Chris Franzoni)

If you know Shotti’s, you know it’s all about the laid-back surf shack vibe. Think beach bar energy tucked into Riverside. It’s the kind of place where you walk in for “just one drink” and end up staying for hours. The burger deal here is just as relaxed and easy: Every Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m., enjoy a half-pound burger with fries for only $9. No gimmicks, no fine print, just a big juicy burger that tastes like it should cost twice as much. Pair it with a cold beer and the neighborhood crowd, and you’ve got yourself a perfect weeknight ritual.

Hudson Street Stackhouse

2626 Hudson St.

Canton’s Hudson Street Stackhouse serves up burger specials. (Chris Franzoni)

Hudson Street Stackhouse is a Canton institution where the beer list is as carefully curated as the menu. On Tuesdays starting at 5 p.m., you’ll find a deal on that menu that’s too good to pass up: a half-pound Creekstone Farms black angus burger for $10. It comes with fries, lettuce, tomato and a pickle, which is basically dinner on a plate. More toppings will run you a few extra cents, but this isn’t your average corner-bar burger. The vibe here leans neighborhood pub meets beer geek, and on burger night, the place is buzzing.

Of Love & Regret

1028 S. Conkling St.

A burger and wedge fries from Of Love & Regret in Canton. (Chris Franzoni)

Canton’s craft beer darling, Of Love & Regret, has always been the place to find unique Belgian-style brews and a menu that punches above the usual bar fare. But during happy hour Tuesday through Thursday (4-6:30 p.m.), the star of the show is their burger. A house patty topped with American cheese, onion, lettuce, and served with wedge fries will run you a grand total of $5. Five dollars! The burger itself hits that nostalgic, diner-style sweet spot, and when you wash it down with a Belgian tripel or farmhouse ale, you’re living large for less than the price of a latte.

The Ruxton

725 Aliceanna St.

The burger at the Ruxton in Harbor East comes topped with truffle aioli and aged gouda. (Chris Franzoni)

Harbor East’s newest steakhouse, The Ruxton, exudes luxury. Its white tablecloths, deep booths and a wine list make you want to celebrate something. But step in during weekday happy hour (4 to 6 p.m.) and you’ll find a dish that feels like you’ve gamed the system: a 10-ounce dry-aged black angus blend steakhouse burger topped with truffle aioli and aged gouda for $10. Add truffle waffle fries for $6, and maybe a $5 beer or $7 wine, and suddenly you’re living like royalty on a fast-casual budget. The rich and decadent deal is quite possibly the best bang for your buck in this part of town.

Knotty Pine

801 S. Conkling St.

The Rodeo burger from Knotty Pine in Brewers Hill includes bacon, barbecue sauce and onion rings. (Chris Franzoni)

Tucked into Brewers Hill, Knotty Pine is the definition of a neighborhood hangout: loud, casual and always pouring something good. Wednesday nights are when the locals really pile in, because the special is too good to ignore: $3 off all burgers and chicken sandos, plus $5 craft beers. Their Rodeo Burger is a double-patty tower topped with cheddar, bacon, barbecue sauce and crispy onion rings. It’s messy in the best way, and the Old Bay chips and pickle spear on the side make it classic Baltimore through and through. It might be hump day but you’ll feel like the weekend came early.

Stuggy’s

809 S. Broadway

Stuggy’s in Fells Point is known for its hot dogs, but don’t sleep on its burgers. (Chris Franzoni)

Most people know Stuggy’s for their outrageous hot dogs piled high with toppings that look like they were designed for Instagram. But on Wednesdays from 4 to 10 p.m., this Fells Point staple flips the spotlight to burgers. And not just any burger: a Pat LaFrieda brisket burger, which consists of double patties stacked with thick-cut bacon, lettuce and tomato. Add salty fries and an ice-cold beer for a meal that’s a grand total of $12. Suddenly you’ll be wondering why you ever slept on Stuggy’s burger game.

Pig & Rooster

3242 Foster Ave.

Pig & Rooster’s Greek burger, which is served on pita with tzatziki and cucumbers. (Chris Franzoni)

Pig & Rooster may be one of the newer faces in Canton, but they’ve already made Tuesdays a destination. Every week, they roll out a $5 burger special that changes with the chef’s inspiration. One week, it’s a Greek burger on pita with tzatziki and cucumbers, the next it could be something totally different. Fries cost a bit extra, but even with a side and a drink, you’re having a fresh and fun meal for less than $15. Burger night here feels like a weekly lottery: You never know what the chef will dream up, but every spin of the grill is a winning ticket.