2025 was a punishing year for local restaurants that faced tariffs, immigration raids and economic upheaval in a bid for survival.

Yet there was still a lot for Baltimore’s dining scene to celebrate. Several local bars and restaurants were recognized by national outlets, and a few beloved businesses expanded their footprint across the region.

Chronicling the ups and downs involved taking in some terrific meals. Here are what stands out as the most memorable dishes as I take a look back.

Cookie trempette danish from La Maison by Café Dear Leon

2600 N. Howard St.

A cookie trempette danish from La Maison by Café Dear Leon. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

This was the year Baltimore’s pastry scene officially got out of control — in a good way. Rarely in this city’s history have there been so many places to find the best croissant you’ve ever had, a mango made out of mousse and chocolate, or the danish of my dreams. Café Dear Leon — which expanded into Remington this fall with coffee house La Maison — went viral for its crab dip bagel, a Maryland spin on Korean cream cheese garlic bread. But I find the shop’s sweet treats even more delectable (and technically awesome). Take La Maison’s cookie trempette danish: a painstakingly layered, crunchy on the outside, moist and chewy on the inside pastry that encases a buttery chocolate chip cookie and is topped with a generous dollop of coffee mousse kissed by espresso caramel. It’s utter decadence.

Cheesesteak from Frank’s Pizza and Pasta

6620 Belair Road

2025 was also the year of the cheesesteak, with new restaurants dedicated to Philadelphia’s signature dish opening all across our city and suburbs. Heck, the sandwich even made it into the Michelin Guide. But in all of my very diligent research on the topic, I’ve yet to find a cheesesteak that knocked my socks off quite like the one at Frank’s Pizza and Pasta, where shredded beef is drenched in Cooper Sharp cheese (if you know, you know). The restaurant got a major boost from Barstool Sports founder-turned-pizza guru Dave Portnoy, who came for the pie — but stayed for the sandwich.

Cheeseless pizza from Doppio Pasticceria

300 W. 29th St.

Marinara pie from Doppio Pasticceria. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Pizza also made a big splash in our region, and not just because Portnoy “graced” us with his presence. The area welcomed several new spots to pick up one of America’s favorite foods, while a few bakeries added it to their menus. Some places brought pizza like we’ve never seen before, including Pupatella, Howard County’s first Neapolitan-certified pizzeria. Like many, I grew up on pizza with cheese, extra cheese and more cheese baked into the crust. But Doppio Pasticceria’s minimalistic, cheeseless marinara pie, served with breadcrumbs and tomatoes, made me wonder if I’d ever really had pizza before.

Spam chips and French onion dip from Pink Flamingo

300 W. 30th St.

Spam chips with French onion dip from Pink Flamino. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Just around the corner from Doppio, Pink Flamingo brought tropical vibes and a sense of solidity to a Remington corner spot whose future had been in doubt ever since the closure of The Dizz. The owners of popular gin bar Dutch Courage created a destination where Baltimoreans can pop in for a cocktail and an hourlong vacation. But it’s not just the drinks that will have you writing postcards that say “Wish You Were Here.” It’s the food, by turns sweet and smoky, imaginative and familiar. I’ve been daydreaming about their appetizer of crunchy Spam chips with house-made French onion dip for months.

Pancit bihon gollai from The Duchess

1000-1002 W. 36th St.

Pancit bihon gollai from The Duchess. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

One of Baltimore’s most impressive new restaurants of the past year actually opened at the end of 2024. The Duchess, from chef Kiko Fejarang and restaurateur Tony Foreman, combines the cozy warmth of an elegant pub in the Cotswolds with the dynamic and tropical flavors of Guam, where Fejarang spent part of her childhood. The eatery got a shoutout this month from The New York Times, which called the chef’s shrimp and corn patties one of the best dishes of the year. For me, it’s the pancit bihon gollai, a nest of rice noodles crowned with Napa cabbage and crunchy tofu that’s fried to an airy crisp.

Cassoulet from The Wren

1712 Aliceanna St.

Cassoulet from The Wren. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Will Mester is the kind of Byronic figure you see in chef movies: intense and brooding, he cooks dishes he believes in, whether customers like it or not. Spoiler alert: they usually love it. This year, shortly after he and Le Comptoir du Vin co-owner Rosemary Liss launched The Wren in Fells Point, the European-style gastropub was named one of the top restaurants in the nation by The New York Times and Bon Appétit. Months after trying it, I’m still craving The Wren’s hearty cassoulet, which features crackly skinned duck atop a rich stew of beans and Ostrowski’s sausage.

Pit beef ramen from Ejji Ramen

711 S. Central Ave.

Pit beef ramen from Ejji Ramen. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

There are few things more appealing to me in cold weather than a massive bowl of ramen with thick noodles, meat and jammy egg marinating in the kind of rich broth that sticks to your teeth. And there’s no version of the dish more to my liking than pit beef ramen, which sees thin slices of Baltimore’s favorite house-smoked meat beef bathed in pork broth. It’s on the menu at Ejji Ramen, a casual food counter above the Whole Foods in Harbor East. It might not be the first place you’d expect to find the best ramen in town, but life is full of surprises.

Lobster salad from Charleston

1000 Lancaster St.

Lobster salad from Charleston. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

One of 2025’s dining highlights was Charleston’s long-overdue James Beard Award. Yes, the prize was in recognition of the restaurant’s extensively researched wine and beverage selection and wine director Lindsay Willey, who proves great taste and a sense of humor can go hand in hand. But it was also validation for executive chef and owner Cindy Wolf, who has been nominated for the Beards approximately a bajillion and one times but had yet to take home the medal. Days after the ceremony, I squeezed into a seat at the bar to soak up the eatery’s joyful vibes and enjoy a celebratory meal. That included a refreshing lobster salad that featured plump pieces of the seafood resting on gem lettuce and garnished with tangy raspberries, one of Wolf’s favorite ingredients.

Chargrilled oysters from The Urban Oyster

914 W. 36th St.

Chargrilled oysters from The Urban Oyster. (Chris Franzoni)

Charleston wasn’t the only Baltimore restaurant to get recognized by the James Beard Awards this year. Jasmine Norton, chef and owner of The Urban Oyster, was named a best chef semifinalist in the mid-Atlantic category. Norton got her start slinging her tasty chargrilled oysters in flavors like an indulgent “cheese Louise” and a tangy bacon barbecue at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market, converting oyster haters into fans. Today, diners flock to her upscale Hampden restaurant for their bivalve fix.

Curry chicken omelet from Kong Pocha

12 W. 20th St. and 9350 Snowden River Parkway, Unit J.

The curry omelette from Kong Pocha. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

For restaurateurs, Howard County seemed like the place to be this year as they welcomed new spots like Pupatella, Barrington Tap & Table and Cheesesteak & Co. But Korean food fans may have been most excited to see a new outpost for Kong Pocha, a beloved dive bar and restaurant near Station North known for homey comfort food done right. I recently fell in love with the restaurant’s curry omelet, which features sweet red rice nestled in perfectly cooked eggs drenched in creamy curry sauce. Order it with their famous fried chicken or tofu.