Baltimore, we are so back.

Chick-fil-A is testing Chicken & Waffles sandwiches at Baltimore-area locations starting in December, the only market that will offer both breakfast and lunch options. San Antonio, the other city that will roll out the crispy combo, will only get breakfast sandwiches.

Both sandwiches will have bacon and syrup, according to a social media post by the Westminster location. The lunch option seems to be a tad meatier than the breakfast sandwich, and both will be available all day.

Chick-fil-A confirmed the chain will roll out the sandwiches starting Dec. 1 through Jan. 24 while supplies last. Prices vary by location, but most breakfast items are $4 to $7 and lunch sandwiches are $6 to $8 without sides. Meals cost $12 to $13.

The “Eat mor chikin” sloganeer declined to provide a list of locations in the Baltimore area that will offer the sandwiches and said guests should check with local restaurants for hours and availability. The chain has more than 90 locations in Maryland, with at least 10 in the Baltimore region.

If chicken and waffles isn’t your thing, Maryland is also home to one of the Georgia chain’s test kitchens, called Little Blue Menu, which has pizza, wings and sweet potato tots on the menu.

No one asked me, but I would say the chicken and waffles combo is among the greatest in the world. I’m not trying to have my mind changed, so argue amongst yourselves in the comments.