Six Baltimore Starbucks locations have closed as part of the coffee giant’s massive restructuring plan.

Facing declining revenue in North America, Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said last week the company would close hundreds of locations that were either low-performing or do not have the “physical environment our customers and partners expect.” The company has indicated it wants its locations to have more of a cozy, “coffeehouse vibe.”

Starbucks has not provided a list of closed coffee shops and did not reply to a request from The Banner on Sunday. But six Baltimore locations — in Mid-Town Belvedere, Downtown, Federal Hill, Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Canton — are no longer open, according to the company’s store locator on its website.

1209 N. Charles St.

250 West Pratt St.

1100 S Charles St.

100 E. Pratt St.

631 S Broadway St.

2500 Boston St.

Hundreds of Starbucks locations across North America will close, but that represents a small slice of the over 18,000 in the U.S. and Canada. There are still more than a dozen locations open in Baltimore.

Founded in 1971 in Seattle, where it is still headquartered, there are more than 40,000 Starbucks locations in the world.

The company’s massive “turnaround” effort, as Niccol has described it, is part of a plan he unveiled after being hired a year ago. Niccol, the former CEO of Chipotle, received about $96 million in compensation from Starbucks last year, according to federal filings.

Starbucks will seek to offer employees at closing locations jobs at nearby locations “where possible,” but will also offer comprehensive severance packages, Niccol said.

As part of its pivot, the company has recently provided more power outlets at its locations and introduced ceramic cups “for those who want to relax and stay awhile,” Starbucks has said. It aims to “uplift” more than 1,000 of its locations next year.