Diners, ready your forks. An Italian restaurant from the La Cuchara team, a Fells Point corner pub from the owners of The Local Fry, and a West African eatery in Canton are among the new restaurants soon coming to Baltimore.

More than two dozen businesses were cleared to sell booze during a Thursday hearing of Baltimore’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners, the first since the departure of former chairman and commissioner Albert Matricciani Jr.

Gov. Wes Moore removed Matricciani along with most of the board. Granville Templeton III was the only member to be reappointed; he was voted to be the new chair Thursday.

Here are a few of the spots worth keeping an eye on, and their current status.

Seppia

901 W. 36th St.

A new Italian restaurant from the La Cuchara team will take the place of the vacant Five and Dime Ale House at the corner of Elm Avenue and West 36th Street. The 180-seat restaurant is expected to open either late 2025 or early 2026 following a $1.3 million renovation. Seppia, which means cuttlefish in Italian, will serve a seasonal, seafood-forward menu, according to chef and co-owner Ben Lefenfeld. He said he’ll draw inspiration from southern Italy during the summer, then move farther up the country when the weather turns cold, with “a little bit of a Maryland spin.” And of course, there will be cuttlefish, a dish popular in both Italy and Spain, a country whose cuisine inspired Lefenfeld’s other Hampden restaurant.

New Fells Point spot

1900 Aliceanna St.

The owners are still working on a name for this new bar planned for the former Lobo location, more recently home to Mr. Tepaches Birria. Local Fry founders Kevin and Elizabeth Irish are joining forces with Baltimore developer Chris Richards on the project, which should arrive next spring. On the menu, look for international small bites inspired by both Irishes’ backgrounds, along with a taste of Baltimore, too.

Thai Restaurant

3100 Greenmount Avenue

The family behind Thai Restaurant stand in front of their new space. (Matti Gellman/The Banner)

Originally planned for late 2024, the opening of Waverly’s much-loved Thai Restaurant at a new location on Greenmount Avenue has faced construction delays, according to Stephan W. Fogleman, an attorney for the business. Now, owners Billy and Soy Mettawiparee are looking forward to a launch in early 2026, according to Fogleman.

Spice Kitchen West African Grill

2400 Boston St., Suite 120

Things are heating up in Canton with the arrival of this new West African concept from owners Olumide Shokunbi and Demilade Padonu in the former RegionAle space. A sample menu included with the restaurant’s liquor board application included various types of suya, a popular West African spiced meat and street food. The concept previously did a pop-up at Remington’s R. House food hall.

Lime & Salt

1747-49 Belt St.

A sister restaurant for an Odenton taquería of the same name, Lime & Salt will serve a menu of Mexican eats in Locust Point.

Laverne’s

1813 N. Charles St.

An old Station North nightclub called Trip’s Place will get new life as Laverne’s, an upscale bar and lounge from a trio of Baltimore creatives: Catherine Carmen Borg, Megan Kathryn Elcrat and Amrita Kaur Dang.

The Walker Sports Bar

902 S. Charles St.

Philly native William Walker is bringing a menu of smashburgers and wings to the former GameOn Bar+Arcade space in Federal Hill.

Vertice

1301 N. Charles St.

Co-owner Salil Choudhary got approval for a liquor license at Vertice, a restaurant to be located in a building he acquired in 2023. A menu submitted with the restaurant’s application includes tteokbokki skewers and grilled satay with peanut sauce.