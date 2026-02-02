The Grand Dame of Potomac has returned.

It was the talk of the town in 2024 when Karen Huger, the star of Bravo’s hit reality television show “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” was sentenced to prison after drunkenly crashing her Maserati near Oaklyn Drive in Potomac.

A year and a half later, Huger gave her first interview about the ordeal in the Season 10 finale of “RHOP” on Sunday night, opening up to executive producer Andy Cohen from her Potomac home about her experience in jail and ongoing sobriety journey.

“I’m just so grateful, that night that I had the accident, that I didn’t hit a person,” Huger told Cohen. “And thank God, because I could have killed someone. And I’m so grateful that I didn’t.”

“RHOP” debuted in 2016, highlighting the vast wealth in one of the richest counties in the country, starring the first all-Black cast in “Real Housewives” history. A decade later, it’s one of the network’s most popular shows.

The March 19, 2024, crash was dramatically reenacted in the Season 9 premiere that fall. Huger appeared in the episode for a brief conversation about the incident over breakfast at Tally Ho Restaurant (where she ordered her namesake, the Karen Special). But she could only say so much amid the ongoing legal process.

She was convicted of seven of her eight charges, including driving under the influence and negligent driving, and was sentenced to two years in jail with one year suspended. In September, she was released roughly six months before the end of her sentence.

Huger was absent from Season 10 of the show while serving time at the Montgomery County Detention Center in Boyds.

In the finale, she returned ready to tell all. These are the biggest revelations she shared.

Huger declined Montgomery County officials’ offer to keep her out of the general population

Montgomery County correctional officers apparently tried to keep Huger out of the detention center’s general population, which is often a courtesy offered high-profile inmates to avoid harassment.

But Huger said she chose to stay with the other inmates. She had a cell to herself, though.

“They did a wonderful job trying to keep me out of general population,” she said. “And I told them, ‘Look, if God has me in here, I’ve got to learn a lesson. So put me in general population.’ I felt that there was a need there to help the others that were in there. Because there were children there that were my children’s age.”

Huger’s son, Brandon, is 38; her daughter, Rayvin, a Winston Churchill High School grad, is 28.

The reality star felt she was able to reach a few of the young women and help set them on the right path. In turn, some of the women helped Huger manage her hair during her imprisonment.

“The girls insisted I do jailhouse braids,” she told her family. “So what they did was they took their extensions out of my hair, and they braided my hair. I think it’s so beautiful. ... They were like, ‘Ms. Karen, we gotta get you together. And I’m like, ‘What a beautiful thought.’”

Huger struggled to watch video clips from the crash, but they ‘devastated’ her family

Clips from the night of the incident showed Huger clearly under the influence, slurring that she was “lit” and referring to herself as “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

“Do you know who I am?” she asked the police officer driving her to the station. “This is never gonna touch me.”

It wasn’t until Huger went to rehab that her therapist forced her to watch the video — previously, she couldn’t bear to watch it and didn’t want her family to, either. The reality star said it made her feel immense shame. She said she finally understood that her punishment fit her crime.

It was a difficult watch for her children as well. Huger said they had known their mother had an issue with alcohol for 20 years. When Rayvin saw the video, “it literally devastated her,” Huger added.

Volunteer work was the ticket to Huger’s early release

Karen Huger of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” (Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

Huger’s sentence was longer than she expected.

“I was shocked. I knew I was going to jail,” Huger said. “I had made peace with that. But I thought maybe a month, no more than three. But this was just one more step in accepting responsibility for what I did.”

She credits her early release to the Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous classes she volunteered to teach at the jail, utilizing tools she learned during rehab.

Speaking of AA: Huger said she is still in the program but denied previous local reporting that she promised the judge she’d attend AA for life.

Huger confirms she used to day drink at an old Montgomery Mall hot spot

During last season’s reunion, Huger’s “RHOP” costars claimed they heard she used to visit the old Legal Seafood in Montgomery Mall (remember that?) regularly to day drink.

That’s true, Huger said.

“I can definitely say Legal Seafood — Ray picked me up many a time when I was going through,” she said, referring to her husband, Raymond Huger. “And that was when I sought medical help 20 years ago.”

... But she now says she’s ‘very sober’

Huger said the last time she drank was after the accident, but she now considers herself sober.

“I hate the fact that I made that decision to drink so much,” she said. “I definitely had a drinking problem. I am a person who chooses to live in lifetime recovery.”

Huger will appear on Bravo again next week for the “RHOP” Season 10 reunion.