No judgment here: Sometimes you wake up on New Year’s Day with a pounding headache and a desperate craving for the greasiest, heartiest breakfast you can get your hands on.

For those anticipating hangover symptoms come Jan. 1, you don’t even have to leave the house (or spend a fortune on delivery services) to revive yourself.

Andreas Vellios, manager of the longstanding family-run Tally Ho Restaurant in Potomac, offers the cure: a DIY replica recipe for one of the restaurant’s most notable dishes, the Karen Special, named after Karen Huger of “Real Housewives of Potomac” fame, who has been ordering the French toast, bacon and egg plate from Tally Ho for years.

Neither a love for reality television nor a wild party the night before is a prerequisite to making this yourself — regardless, Tally Ho’s all-day breakfast option is an easy, tasty way to kick off the new year at home.

“Because sometimes the cure is French toast, bacon and not asking questions,” Vellios told The Banner via email.

How to make Tally Ho’s Karen Special

In the name of journalism, I took a stab at re-creating the Karen Special at home.

I began with cooking the bacon, which really doesn’t require a recipe so much as just instructions to fry bacon strips in a pan for a few minutes until they reach your desired level of crispiness. Those got set aside on a paper-towel-covered plate to rest while I made everything else.

For the French toast, I started with a mixture of two eggs, beaten, and a half cup of milk. One of the best parts about this breakfast is that there are no strict measurements for any of the ingredients — it’s a real “measure with your heart” situation, especially when you factor in the “splash of vanilla” and “dash of cinnamon” that Vellios included. No measuring utensils, just vibes. Same with the timing of the actual cooking, which took place in a buttered skillet for a few minutes until both sides were golden.

The Karen Special is one of Tally Ho’s most notable dishes. (Hannah Yasharoff/The Banner)

My final step was the eggs, which Vellios suggested to serve scrambled to help uneasy stomachs, though you can prepare them — or order them at the restaurant — any way you’d like. I’m also a big proponent of mixing in some cheese and topping with hot sauce (usually Frank’s RedHot), but serve whichever way you like best.

The final result: crispy bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs and golden cinnamon French toast drizzled with maple syrup.

Due to a lack of ideal time management on my part, I ended up cooking this one in time for an early weekday dinner, not a weekend breakfast. Not completely the same vibe, but I have to say this sweet and salty combo satisfied my hunger after I forgot to eat lunch (though it’s not the healthiest breakfast in the world, my years of reporting on nutrition reminded me that protein, carbs and fats are all essential nutrients in repairing and refueling your body).

And it brought me back to life after a busy workday, as I’d hope it’d do the morning after a few too many drinks.

Ingredient list

French toast ingredients; bread is dunked into a mixture of egg, milk, vanilla and cinnamon, fried until golden brown, then drizzled with syrup. (Hannah Yasharoff/The Banner)