Wendy and Eddie Osefo of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” fame actually “have very little money,” a prosecutor told a Carroll County Circuit Court judge at a contentious hearing Friday about the state’s request to access the couple’s personal and business financial records.

The Osefos, who are accused of lying about a burglary at their Finksburg home last year, were in the Westminster courtroom in an effort to quash a subpoena for eight years’ worth of their records, which their lawyers said were “private and confidential.”

But prosecutor Melissa Hockensmith argued that the state needs the records, most of which they’ve already received from the Osefos’ banks.

“The public has an interest in these crimes and to make sure justice is done in this case,” she said.

The judge declined to make a decision while in court, but said he would rule on the matter Friday afternoon. He said he was “inclined” to agree with the state, however.

Osefo and her husband were charged in October with seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy insurance fraud and one court of making a false statement to a police officer after being indicted by a Carroll County grand jury. They’re set to face trial in April 2026.

The alleged burglary happened on April 7, 2024. The couple said that thieves ransacked their bedroom and closets, stealing $450,000 worth of designer handbags and jewelry while the couple was on vacation in Jamaica.

But deputies said they determined numerous items the Osefos said were stolen had been returned to stores for refunds prior to the alleged burglary, a prosecutor wrote in court records.

An investigation revealed that the “Real Housewives” couple was “burdened by substantial debt,” prosecutors wrote.

Last month, prosecutors claimed the Osefos have “approximately 40 credit and/or debit cards, some of which are believed to be in company names,” and have in other instances used the aliases “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy” in a “deliberate attempt to mask their identity.”

Hockensmith amended the claims Friday, stating that investigators actually found 67 cards in four different luxury wallets, including a lambskin, black-quilted Chanel wallet that was previously reported stolen. But defense attorneys for the Osefos said some of the cards were expired or from joint accounts, and claimed that the prosecutor brought up the number of cards to “embarrass” the couple.

Wendy Osefo’s defense attorney, Jeremy Eldridge, also attacked the allegations surrounding the pseudonyms and said the couple only used the names when ordering packages. There is no evidence, he said, that the couple used the pseudonyms in banking records, adding that the state was making a “nonsensical argument” over the “innocent and innocuous” names.

“Are we supposed to take the word of the defense?” Hockensmith fired back.

Wendy and Eddie Osefo, center, leave Carroll County Circuit Court in Westminster on Friday after a hearing in relation to insurance fraud charges. (Ellie Wolfe/The Banner)

The Osefos, who sat quietly holding hands before the hearing began, did not speak during the proceedings.

Wendy Osefo, known as Dr. Wendy to Bravo fans, is a television personality, political commentator and former Johns Hopkins University professor. She and her husband, who has a number of business ventures including the marijuana company Happy Eddie, share three children.

Osefo is not the only cast member on the hit reality television show to run into trouble with the law recently. Karen Huger, who also made an appearance at BravoCon, served about six months in jail this year for a DUI. And Mia Fields-Thornton, who was on the reality television show for four seasons and departed last year, was arrested last month in Georgia and charged with larceny involving an alleged furniture theft.