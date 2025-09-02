“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger will be released from jail Tuesday morning — roughly six months ahead of schedule — according to the office of her defense attorney David Martella.

Huger, 62, was originally sentenced to two years in jail, with one year suspended, after a jury found her guilty of several charges relating to a drunk driving incident in Potomac on March 19, 2024. She served just 187 days of her sentence, which began on Feb. 27, 2025.

The reality television star known by fans as the “Grande Dame of Potomac” served her time at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Clarksburg.

Huger was convicted last December of seven of eight charges prosecutors brought against her relating to last year’s DUI, including driving under the influence, negligent driving, failure to control her vehicle’s speed to avoid a collision and failure to notify authorities of a change in address. She was acquitted of reckless driving.

Body camera footage taken in the police station in March 2024 shows Huger refusing to use a breathalyzer, despite earlier telling an officer, “Oh God, I’m lit.”

In later footage, Huger slurs her words. “I’m really rich and I will stay in jail for a year or two,” she says. “I am Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

After her conviction in December, Huger entered rehab for a four-week stay.

It was not the first time Huger was caught driving under the influence. She had three prior traffic cases between 2006 and 2011, which Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Terrence J. McGann mentioned at Huger’s sentencing in February.

“The defendant’s four drunk driving offenses have spanned a 17-year period,” McGann said. “Can we believe that she’s only driven while intoxicated four times in the last 17 years, or is it more likely that she’s been very lucky and her inebriation has gone undetected?”

Huger starred on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” since the show’s inception in 2016.

Though she isn’t part of the cast on the show’s upcoming 10th season, filmed while Huger was behind bars, she is still present in the trailer Bravo released last week.

“Dear Karen,” cast member Gizelle Bryant narrates as she is filmed writing a letter to Huger in jail. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you.”

It’s unclear if Huger will return to the reality television show. Bravo did not return a request for comment, though producers have been known to pick cameras back up after filming wraps on their popular shows if something newsworthy happens.

For her part, Huger hinted at a return to the Real Housewives franchise when she sent a video, filmed after she was found guilty, to the Season 9 reunion.

“I plan to be coming back as Karen Huger only,” she said, shedding her “Grande Dame” nickname. “Because Karen is enough.”