This weekend in Baltimore could be traffic jamageddon, the sequel. Several festivals and events — including a pickle festival, Charm City Live, Orioles home games and a Ravens game — mean parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect around downtown this weekend and on Monday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use alternate routes if traveling downtown. Charm City Live, a festival at War Memorial Plaza, will close several roads starting Friday at 3 p.m. through the early hours of Sunday.

Here are the roads impacted:

Holiday Street from Pleasant to Baltimore streets

Saratoga Street from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street

Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to North Gay Street

Dickey Place from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street

Eastbound Fayette Street from Guilford Avenue to President Street

The blocks at Fayette Street from President Street to Guilford Avenue and at Gay Street from East Baltimore to East Saratoga streets will also be closed on Saturday.

Orioles home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will close several roads a few hours before the games. Make sure to avoid Hamburg Street from Leadenhall Street to Paca Street, which will be closed starting 4 p.m. during the weekend, and the northbound service lane close to M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Street from Paca to Howard streets.

There’s also a lot going on at CFB Bank Arena, including a Kali Uchis concert on Friday. The following lanes will be closed this evening and on Saturday for Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout:

Howard Street, left lane from Camden to Pratt streets

Lombard Street, right lane from Hopkins Place to Howard Street

Baltimore Street, left lane from Howard Street to Park Avenue

Pratt Street, left lane from Eutaw to Howard Streets

Let’s hope we are not getting ourselves in a big pickle, Baltimore. (Sorry.) There will also be several roads closed for The Big Dill, which touts itself as the world’s largest pickle party.

The area surrounding Market Place and Water Street will be closed starting 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

Traffic might continue to be tricky next week for a Baltimore Ravens home game on Monday. The northbound Russell Street Service Drive will be closed starting at 5 p.m. through the game, and several streets surrounding M&T Bank Stadium will be temporarily closed before the game begins.

Make sure to check the Department of Transportation’s website for special traffic patterns.