Baltimore officials are warning of heavy traffic downtown on Saturday as the city hosts the Maryland Cycling Classic, an Orioles home game and a sold-out Benson Boone concert at CFG Bank Arena.

“This is a major city with major city events. There will be traffic,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference Wednesday, encouraging drivers to consult the Waze app before making their way downtown this weekend.

Several roads in downtown will be closed starting Thursday evening for the Maryland Cycling Classic.

The event includes both professional men’s and women’s races on Saturday. Both races are on a circuit course through the city that kicks off at Harbor Point’s Central Plaza, moves around Patterson Park, winds its way up Falls Road to Northern Parkway and then eventually back down along St. Paul Street. The race ends on East Pratt Street along the Inner Harbor.

Lanes along Pratt Street between Beluga Boulevard and President Street will be closed starting 7 p.m. on Thursday. Pratt Street will be fully closed from South Gay to President streets starting 11 p.m. on Friday through midnight on Sunday.

Streets along the race circuit will be closed Saturday morning through around 6 p.m. There will be detours and parking restrictions, and commercial vehicle restrictions will be in place. The Baltimore Police Department will also manage rolling closures along the race route throughout Saturday.

The following roads and lanes will be closed:

Market Place from East Pratt to Lombard streets starting Friday evening through midnight on Sunday

Jones Fall Expressway/I-83 South at Maryland Avenue on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Intersection of Dock Street at Central Avenue from 5 a.m. on Saturday through midnight on Sunday

Intersection of Dock Street at Wills Street from 5 a.m. on Saturday through midnight on Sunday

Check the Baltimore City Department of Transportation‘s website for a comprehensive list of streets along the race circuit that will be closed on Saturday. The city also has an interactive road closure dashboard for the race.

“We want folks to enjoy themselves at the game, at the concert, at the race, but understand there will be significant traffic impact,” Scott said.

Boone concert and Orioles game attendees should use I-395 to and from the venues, the department said.

Charm City Circulator and MTA buses will be running a modified schedule on Saturday and service may be delayed.